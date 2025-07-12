"He still has a way to go" - Ronaldo Nazario delivers 2026 World Cup verdict on Lionel Messi after Club World Cup display

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario has revealed that he believes Lionel Messi will have a lot to offer the Argentina national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The retired striker made his point as a result of Messi's performances at the Club World Cup this summer.

Ad

In an interview with DSports, Ronaldo revealed his admiration of Messi, who he believes is still going strong at 38 years old. He pointed out that having Messi in the Argentina team in next summer's World Cup will be a huge difference for Lionel Scaloni's side.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Argentina national team has a lot of quality. Scaloni has built a team that plays with great determination and commitment, a team that always helps each other all the time, a very clever team that can also endure suffering. And obviously, having Messi makes a huge difference compared to everyone else.

"I’ve been watching Leo in these Club World Cup matches, and he still has a way to go, he still has things to offer. The truth is, whenever he touches the ball, something interesting always happens.

Ad

"He always reads the game well and knows what play to make. If he loses the ball, he tries to win it back. I see him doing very well, and I believe he’ll be in good shape for the World Cup.”

Ronaldo watched the Club World Cup alongside several other football legends as Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami side reached the last 16. The MLS side were eliminated from the competition by European champions PSG after a 4-0 defeat.

Ad

Messi scored one goal in the tournament, a direct free-kick to help his side defeat FC Porto 2-1 in their second game of the group stage. The former Barcelona and PSG man is expected to feature as Argentina aims to defend their World Cup title next summer, with La Albiceleste having booked their place in the Mundial.

When Ronaldo Nazario admitted that Lionel Messi is a better player than he was

Brazilian great Ronaldo Nazario admitted in an interview back in February that Lionel Messi is a better player than he was in his playing days. The former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker is regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation and one of the best strikers of all time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner answered questions comparing himself to the two greatest players of this generation, providing mixed responses. When asked to pick between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo, he backed himself. He did not do the same when Messi's name was mentioned, deferring to the Argentine.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or eight times, and like the Brazilian great, has won the FIFA World Cup in his career. They also both played for Spanish giants Barcelona in their respective stories careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More