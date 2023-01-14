"He is still not world-class" - Souness impressed with Manchester United star Casemiro but says he still 'won't get into every team in the world' 

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has once again claimed that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is not a 'world-class' player. He added that the midfielder does not get into every team in the world, hence, can't be categorized at that level.

The Brazilian has been in top form since joining Manchester United and helped the team steady the ship on the pitch. He has added balance to the squad and his presence has helped them become solid defensively.

However, Souness insists that the Brazilian has not done anything to be designated as world-class. He wrote in his Daily Mail column:

"Do I think Casemiro is world-class? My definition of that is a player who gets in every team in the world, and I'm not sure he does. Real Madrid, obviously, decided that there is someone better in that position and chose to sell him. He is very good at everything, without necessarily being great.

"He knows where to be at the right time defensively. He can pass the ball. He is chipping in with the odd goal - and so a midfielder should - and is just a very good, all-round footballer."

Souness went on to praise the Brazilian a little and added:

"I said to Jamie Redknapp recently when we were working on TV, when I come back in the next life, I want to be a centre-half with a midfield in front of me who are really good at pressing. Then, you spend most matches with a cigar in your mouth. You would like to have Casemiro in front of you in that regard."

However, the Liverpool legend once again claimed that the midfielder has not done anything special.

"Has he been better than I expected? I don't think so. I knew what he would bring. But I stand by my point, no one buys a season-ticket because Casemiro is playing. It's called the engine-room for a reason - you're often doing the dirty stuff. On reflection, he is exactly what Man United needed more than any of their other signings."

So far, with Manchester United, Casemiro has featured in 24 matches, scoring four goals and providing three assists. He has started 17 of these game.

Liverpool legend had questioned Manchester United signing Casemiro

Graeme Souness had also questioned Manchester United when they signed Casemiro from Real Madrid.

The Liverpool legend called the Brazilian a 'Steady Eddie' soon after the signing was official and believed that it was not worth it.

Souness added that the Brazilian was 'lucky' to be in Real Madrid's side which won five UEFA Champions League titles.

The 30-year-old played 336 matches for Real Madrid and scored 31 goals, alongside 29 assists. He made his debut for the Los Blancos in the 2012-13 season.

As far as the Champions League is concerned, the Brazilian midfielder has made 73 appearances and produced six goals and four assists.

