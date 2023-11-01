"He has to stop being stubborn" - UK podcaster urges Ten Hag has to 'challenge' the big players at Manchester United in order to keep his job

British podcaster Danny Murphy has urged Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to challenge the big players at the club following their dismal start to the season.

From their opening 10 games in the Premier League, the Red Devils have won and lost five each. This includes a 3-0 vanquish at the hands of city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 29. With just 15 points in the bag, Ten Hag's side are down in eighth position in the league, trailing surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur by a massive 11 points.

Former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Murphy has urged beleaguered manager Ten Hag to challenge the big players in his squad, such as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Neither of them have consistently impressed this season, and the 46-year-old feels they need to be 'challenged' to bring out their best form. On 'The Take On' podcast, he said (via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube):

"He has to stop being stubborn and not have favourites. He can't keep being persistent with certain players and to be fair these players are letting him down. You put backing on Rashford and Bruno and they are letting him down. He has to get hold of it and if they are not doing what they are being asked then challenge them."

He added:

"Challenge Bruno, this is the first time this has happened in Bruno's Man United career probably in his career where you take him and bench him and let him see other players run around. Let's challenge Bruno and see if he can come out of this since he is the captain."

On Rashford, Murphy said:

"Challenge Rashford he has just being given a massive new deal off the back of a 30 goal season and i agree with you danny that he is our main man and he has looked sharp but the effort and looking at his demeanor is not there, so let him see Garnacho run around. CHALLENGE THE BIG PLAYER."

Manchester United next host Newcastle United for the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, November 1.

Rashford and Bruno's struggles reflect on Manchester United's poor attacking form

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes' struggles are reflected in Manchester United's poor attacking form this season. In 10 league games, the Red Devils have scored just 11 times.

For context, that's the lowest of any team residing in the top 10 position on the Premier League table. Additionally, all the seven teams above them in the standings have scored 20+ goals so far.

Much of this is down to the poor form of United's two biggest stars, Rashford and Fernandes. In 10 games, the former has scored and assisted just once each, while his attacking cohort has managed two each from as many games.

It's a massive fall from grace from last season for both players, who played a key role in helping the side finish inside the top five. If Manchester United are to repeat the feat, it's imperative for both players to find their shooting boots.