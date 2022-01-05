"He has to stop sulking" - Gabby Agbonlahor says Manchester United star has to wake up amid poor run of form

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to stop sulking and rediscover his lost form.
Agbonlahor feels Rashford looked sulky for not starting ahead of new Manchester United signing Jadon Sancho against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Speaking to TalkSPORT, the former Aston Villa striker said:
"When Rashford came on, he looked like a player that has been sulking, he looked like how dare you not start me when you're playing Sancho who doesn't even take anyone on. Every time Sancho got the ball, he passed backwards, scared to take Semedo on."
Agbonlahor wants Rashford to bring out the kind of form he showed when he first made his debut for the club.
"I am a bit angry and sulky when you see a player not in form and you're not getting a start," he said. "I'd pick Rashford over Sancho any day but, Rashford's gotta stop sulking, he's got to be bang at it like he was when he first broke into the first team."
Marcus Rashford made a late start to his 2021-22 season. The 24-year-old forward was recovering from a shoulder injury during the start of the campaign. This forced Rashford to make his first appearance for Manchester United in October.
However, the England international has not been in the best of form this season. So far, he has only scored two goals and assisted once in 11 Premier League outings for United.
The forward did not come off the bench in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Burnley. Rashford later only managed a 15-minute cameo against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford.
There has been an increase in competition for attacking berths at Manchester United since the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.
Manchester United are currently seventh in the Premier League standings
Following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves, Manchester United currently find themselves seventh in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have picked up 31 points from 19 matches so far this season.
As things stand, Manchester United are two points behind sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. However, Antonio Conte's side currently have a game in hand over the Red Devils.
