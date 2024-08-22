"He is straightaway a £100 million asset" - Liverpool urged to offer massive new contract to star player

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has urged Liverpool to offer Trent Alexander-Arnold a bumper new contract soon to avoid losing him for free. The fullback is one of the most talented players in his position and is reportedly a target of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old is a modern-day Anfield icon after coming through the team's youth ranks to make 311 appearances for the senior side, scoring 19 goals and providing 81 assists. He also helped the team to their first Premier League trophy, a UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, two League Cups, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Foster insisted that the Reds needed to extend Alexander-Arnold's contract, saying (via Mirror):

"You have probably £600k-a-week there between Van Dijk and Mo Salah alone, them two. About Trent Alexander-Arnold, he knows that if he signs a new four, five-year contract, he is straightaway a £100million asset.

"If somebody wants to buy him when he signs a new contract, it's £100m minimum, absolute minimum. But Trent knows that, so he can say, right, you make me the highest-paid player in the Premier League and I will sign a new contract. And I could see that happening as well. He could hold out for it because if he goes on a free transfer to Real Madrid, he's getting £400k, £500k-a-week, he will."

However, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has refused to provide clarity on the contract standoff with the fullback, telling the press (via Mirror):

"That contract situation is not discussed at this place (the press conference), but just keep trying I would say!"

The defender will be keen to build on his club's winning start to the season when he lines up with them against Brentford on August 25.

Former Liverpool midfielder reveals why he chose to leave the club

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho recently explained why he left the Anfield giants this summer. The midfielder joined the 20-time English Champions from Fulham for €9.4 million in 2022 but moved to Brentford for a reported €23.4 million this summer.

The midfielder told Sky Sports about his decision to leave Anfield this summer, saying (via ThisIsAnfield):

“But as a footballer, you get that feeling where you know certain players aren’t back and when they come back things change. You sort of get that feeling and when that happens you’re like, yeah, this is the real deal and it’s like I’m not just going to stay at Liverpool.

“As much as I love the club, it’s one of the best clubs in the world and I’ve got nothing but love for the fans, but I’m not going to sit on the bench because what’s the point?”

Carvalho hopes to have a successful time with the London-based club in the coming seasons and build on his 21 appearances for Liverpool's senior side, which saw him bag three goals.

