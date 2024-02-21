“He is a strange player” - Alan Pardew highlights worrying stat about Manchester United superstar

Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has expressed concerns over Bruno Fernandes' lack of goals for Manchester United this season.

The Portuguese midfielder is well-known for his ability to create chances and has made 3.1 key passes on an average per game (via SofaScore) in the Premier League this season. However, the Red Devils skipper himself has struggled to find the net, having managed just three strikes in 24 league appearances.

Highlighting this issue, Pardew told talkSPORT (via Stretty News):

"He is a strange player, isn’t he? Because he has this incredible stat – he creates more chances than anybody else in the Premier League apparently, according to my stat man here, and yet, the end product this year hasn’t really been there.”

The 29-year-old has managed 2.5 shots per game in the English top flight, missed five big chances and recorded a goal conversion rate of just 5%. However, he's bagged seven assists across competitions this season.

Without sufficient goals from their skipper, Manchester United have scored the fewest goals of sides in the top 12. They are currently sixth in the standings, five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa after 25 matches.

Up next, Erik ten Hag's side host Fulham at Old Trafford in the league on Saturday (February 24).

Casemiro believes Manchester United midfielder will become one of the best in the Premier League

Casemiro for Manchester United

Brazilian midfield Casemiro lavished praise on his Manchester United teammate Kobbie Mainoo, claiming that the 18-year-old is destined to become one of the best in England.

The England under-19 international has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford after coming through the Red Devils' youth setup. He has made 11 Premier League appearances, bagging one goal.

Speaking about Mainoo, Casemiro said (via United in Focus):

"First off, I’d like to congratulate Kobbie. He’s only 18, and he’s already a starter at a club like Manchester United.

"It’s not easy. There is a lot of pressure. But I think United will have a top player for the next years, easily. He is a top player. He’s exceptional. He’s a humble, hard-working player. He knows how to listen. He’s a great player."

He added:

"United will have one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for the next years, easily."

The pair have shared the pitch five times for the Manchester outfit so far and are yet to register a joint goal contribution. Expect them to partner with each other in midfield against Fulham as they did in the 2-1 win over Luton Town on Sunday (February 18).