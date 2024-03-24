"He is strong and powerful, so you can learn a lot from him" - Arsenal youngster names Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund as his idol

Arsenal starlet Chidozie Obi-Martin has explained why he looks up to Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund.

Obi-Martin is one of the Gunners' exciting gems currently plying their trade in the club's youth academy. The Danish teenage forward has impressed for the U18s, posting eight goals and two assists in 10 U18 Premier League games.

Arsenal's 16-year-old striker is making waves with his goalscoring form at youth level. He's also on international duty with Denmark's U17s and was asked which player he idolizes in an interview with Danish outlet Bold.

Obi-Martin heaped praise on his compatriot and Manchester United frontman Hojlund. The Gunners youngster alluded to the 21-year-old's strength and the way he's bounced back from a difficult start at Old Trafford:

"I really like Rasmus Hojlund. He is strong and powerful, so you can learn a lot from him. At the start he didn't score that much for United, but now he has really found his form. He is left-footed, I am right-footed, but we can both score goals."

Hojlund joined Manchester United from Serie A side Atalanta last summer in a reported £72 million deal. That made him the most expensive U21 signing in the club's history.

The 10-cap Denmark international struggled to find the net in the Premier League to begin with. But, he's flourished since breaking his duck in late December, scoring seven goals and two assists in his last six league outings.

Manchester United's Hojlund has Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's stamp of approval

Mikel Arteta praised Rasmus Hojlund ahead of his debut at the Emirates.

Hojlund made his Manchester United debut coincidentally against Arsenal in a 3-1 loss at the Emirates on September 3. The Dane impressed after coming on in the second half, causing problems for Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Mikel Arteta had already acknowledged Hojlund's abilities ahead of that game. But, the Spanish coach warned United's new forward about needing to reach expectations (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's a huge talent, and he'll have to prove that in this league."

Hojlund has perhaps been one of Erik ten Hag's best signings since the Dutchman took over in July 2022. He has registered 13 goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions.

The former Copenhagen striker will have the opportunity to showcase his talents against Arsenal again. His side clash with Arteta's Gunners on May 11 at Old Trafford where redemption may be on the hosts' minds.