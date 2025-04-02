“He was struggling earlier" - Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal star was not fully fit to face Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Jurrien Timber was not 100% fit to face Fulham. He said that the Dutchman played due to Ben White's injury.

The Gunners returned to Premier League action after the international break with a home clash against Fulham on Tuesday. They won 2-1 and saw Bukayo Saka return from injury. However, it might have come at a cost as Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber were forced off during the game.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Arteta confirmed that Timber wasn't fully fit, saying (via TBR Football):

“He was struggling earlier. Yesterday (Monday) as well, he was not at his best, but we lost Ben as well the day before. So, he made a big effort to try to play and he could not continue.”

Timber started against Fulham but had to be subbed off in the 77th minute. He was replaced by Leandro Trossard. Arteta later confirmed that the Dutchman had an issue with his knee.

Timber has been a key player for Arsenal this season, having missed out most of the last campaign due to an ACL injury. He has made 41 appearances across competitions this season and also contributed two goals and three assists.

Mikel Arteta provides update on Gabriel's injury in Arsenal's win over Fulham

The Gunners were dealt a major blow in the 15th minute against Fulham as Gabriel Magalhaes held his hamstring after making a sprint. He was subbed off and replaced by Jakub Kiwior.

In his post-match press conference, Mikel Arteta was asked about early impressions of Gabriel's injury, and he answered (via Arsenal.com):

"They are two players in this team that never want to come off. Gabi felt something in his hamstring, we don't know how big that is and with Jurrien as well, he was already struggling very early in the game. He managed to continue and at some point he couldn't, so, that's the downside to it."

Gabriel has been a vital part of Arteta's squad in recent years. He's formed a solid partnership with William Saliba and helped keep 10 clean sheets in 28 Premier League games this season.

His injury will be a huge blow for Arsenal, especially considering their upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-finals clash against Real Madrid. The first leg at the Emirates is scheduled for April 8, and the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu will take place eight days later.

