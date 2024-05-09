“He has not had success” - Ex-Manchester United coach explains why national team manager shouldn’t replace Erik ten Hag 

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen has argued England boss Gareth Southgate doesn't have the domestic managerial resume to succeed Erik ten Hag. The Three Lions manager is one of the candidates to take over if the Old Trafford bosses decide to make a managerial change this summer.

However, Meulensteen doesn't think Southgate has enough success or experience at club level to manage the Red Devils. The Dutchman said (via mufcMPB):

"Southgate has good media profile, but domestic football, he has not had success or enough strong experience to manage Manchester United."

Southgate has been in charge of England's national team since September 2016. He's overseen 59 wins in 93 games, taking the Three Lions to the 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinals, the Euro 2020 final and the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

Ten Hag's future is in doubt after Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The club's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team look set to decide the manager's future at the end of the season.

Southgate started his managerial career at club level with Middlesbrough. He spent four years at the Riverside Stadium but his reign was ultimately disappointing. Boro were relegated from the Premier League in 2009 and he was sacked shortly after.

Several other names are touted as Ten Hag's potential replacement including Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, and Graham Potter. The trio are all club managers who have experience coaching in the Premier League.

England boss Gareth Southgate refused to discuss links to Manchester United

Gareth Southgate didn't want to talk about the Manchester United job.

Southgate was adamant that he wouldn't delve into reports linking him with the United job. He alluded to his role as England manager and pointed out Ten Hag was still manager and speculation was 'disrespectful' (via Sky Sports):

"I'm the England manager. I've got one job: to try to deliver a European Championship...Man Utd have a manager. It's always completely disrespectful when there's any speculation about a manager that's in place."

Southgate will take his Three Lions to Germany for the European Championships this summer. That tournament starts on June 14 and ends on July 14, and England are among the favorites to win the competition.

The former Boro boss' contract with the national team expires in December 2024. The FA are reportedly keen to have Southgate stay as manager until 2026 and oversee the FIFA World Cup that year.