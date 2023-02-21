"He suffocated the life out of players like Rashford" - Cristiano Ronaldo blasted for being 'self-centered superstar' at Manchester United

Former Sky Sports commentator Richard Keys has suggested that Marcus Rashford's recent form shows how much Cristiano Ronaldo held Manchester United back during his second stint with them.

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United in the summer of 2021, 12 years after he left the club for Real Madrid. His return to Old Trafford was one that excited the Red Devils faithful.

The Portuguese icon picked up right where he left off, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists in his first season back in the Premier League. However, things turned sour following Erik ten Hag's arrival at the start of the current campaign.

Ronaldo found his playing time limited at Manchester United under the Dutchman's management. Frustrated with his situation, he launched an attack on the club and the manager in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The Red Devils parted ways with the forward by mutual consent in November as a result. While he has gone on to join Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the English giants have looked much more stable in his absence.

Keys pointed out how Rashford has been in red-hot form for the club since Ronaldo's exit. The BeIN Sports presenter labeled the 38-year-old a 'self-centered superstar' that stagnated the progress of other players at the club. He wrote in his personal blog:

"If Ten Hag has done anything to help Rashford it was in getting rid of Ronaldo. Surely the debate about the stroppy self-centered superstar is now over? Yes - he got goals after re-signing for United but rarely were they significant goals."

"He was a pain around the club and he suffocated the life out of players like Rashford. Here’s the proof - with Ronaldo starting games at United, Rashford scored eight goals in 19 games. Now Ronaldo has gone it’s 16 in 17 - 10 in 10 in the PL. Obviously there are other factors, but those stats don’t lie."

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared since leaving Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo was hopeful of securing a move to another European club after leaving Manchester United in November. However, he struggled to find takers for himself among Europe's elite.

He thus put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The move saw him become the highest-paid footballer as he reportedly earns £173 million a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made five appearances across all competitions since joining Al-Aalami. He found the back of the net five times and provided two assists for his teammates in those games.

Poll : 0 votes