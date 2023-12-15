"He suits Arsenal" – Micah Richards and Alan Shearer agree over who Gunners should sign next

Both ex-Manchester City star Micah Richards and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer are of the opinion that Brentford ace Ivan Toney will prove to be a good signing for Arsenal.

While discussing the Gunners' alleged links with Toney ahead of the winter transfer window, the aforesaid pair claimed that the striker will make the most of the team's playing style. When asked about the 27-year-old, Shearer told The Rest Is Football podcast (h/t The Boot Room):

"Yeah I do with who they have got on either side down the flanks, I think he would have a field day with crosses coming into the box. He would love that."

Richards, who lifted the Premier League title once, pitched in and said:

"I agree with that. It's a different Arsenal, if you look at the way they play with [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Bukayo] Saka on the wings, they used to have so much space. But because they are the danger men now, they are almost doubling up on them."

Pinpointing Toney's ability to operate as a target man, Richards added:

"Whereas before Saka was taking on one or two, they have become more of a crossing team trying to get out of tight areas and to have someone like Toney, with his physical power and heading ability I think he suits Arsenal now, I really do."

Toney, who was handed a betting-related ban earlier this May, could prove to be a brilliant signing for Mikel Arteta's outfit. He would offer a different dimension to their strikeline, rotating a lot with Gabriel Jesus.

Earlier last season, the Englishman shot to fame after guiding Brentford to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League. He scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 33 Premier League matches last term.

Chris Sutton makes prediction for upcoming league clash between Arsenal and Brighton

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-1 triumph for Arsenal in their Premier League home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (December 17). He wrote:

"Arsenal will feel hard done by after their [1-0] defeat at Aston Villa. They created enough changes to win that game and, with Brighton leaking goals the way they are, I can see them doing the same here."

The Gunners, who missed out on the league title by five points last campaign, are second in the 2023-24 domestic table with 36 points from 16 outings. Brighton are eighth with 26 points from 16 games so far.

Meanwhile, the north London club have recorded just three wins, three draws, and six defeats in their past 12 meetings against the Seagulls.