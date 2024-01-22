“He sums up Liverpool’s recruitment” - Jamie Carragher names Reds’ ‘steal’ signing under Jurgen Klopp 

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher has lauded the club's recruitment and transfer business, citing the signing of Diogo Jota in particular. The pundit believes the Portuguese forward's services were secured for a huge bargain.

The Reds signed Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £41 million in the summer of 2020. The 27-year-old attacker has racked up 52 goals and 21 assists in 135 appearances across competitions since he arrived at Anfield.

Despite suffering a muscle injury and missing eight games for Liverpool in December, Jota has showcased impressive form this season. The Portugal international has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 22 matches for the Merseysiders this term.

Speaking about the winger after his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Sunday (21 January), Carragher said on Sky Sports:

“He sums up Liverpool’s recruitment. Over the past five or six years people always say Liverpool’s recruitment is great but it’s, I’m not saying it’s easy, but sometimes there are really good players out there and you go and buy them."

He added:

“He’s a player who was in and out of the Wolves team. When he was bought a lot of people were scratching their heads thinking I don’t get that."

Carragher concluded:

"But Liverpool looked at the underlying numbers, where he took his shots from, how many times he took shots, his Xg. All these things Liverpool looked into and now you look at it and think that’s a steal.”

The Reds will next face Fulham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday (24 January).

Jamie Carragher says Diogo Jota is a better 'finisher' than four Liverpool legends

While speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher made a huge claim about Jota's ability to convert his chances. The pundit believes the Portuguese attacker is a better finisher than Robbie Fowler, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, and Michael Owen.

He said:

"I think of some of the strikers I've played alongside: Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler. I think he [Jota] is the best finisher."

Carragher added:

"Robbie (Fowler) maybe [could be ahead of him] in terms of pure finishing, hard and low, into the corner. But [his two goals against Bournemouth are] typical Jota. When he gets the chance he is so clinical."

Jota put on an excellent display against Bournemouth over the weekend. He set up Darwin Nunez's opener in the second half before bagging a swift brace. Nunez then scored his second of the match as well in stoppage time.

The Reds have been in stellar form in the Premier League this season, sitting atop the league table, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.