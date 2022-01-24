×
"He has been superb and the stats prove it" - Kevin Phillips impressed with 22-year-old's performances for Manchester United

Kevin Phillips has been impressed by Diogo Dalot's performances
Aditya Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 24, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Former Premier League player Kevin Phillips has been impressed by Diogo Dalot's performances for Manchester United in recent games. The Portuguese is starting to settle down as the first-choice right-back for United under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

In the Red Devils' 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, Dalot made four tackles, four clearances, two interceptions and four crosses.

His performances have kept Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the team who has been United's first-choice RB in recent years.

Speaking about Dalot's performance with Football Insider, Phillips said:

"He never got a chance under previous managers. It's great to see him getting a run over games and taking his chance under Rangnick. He undoubtedly has qualities.
"You do not get a move to Manchester United unless you have. Now he has the right manager and an opportunity to showcase his abilities he can perform."

Phillips also talked about how Dalot is a perfect fit for Rangnick's system and playing style. He said:

"He's been superb and the stats prove it. He can be a big part of what Rangnick is trying to achieve at United. In Dalot, Rangnick has found a player who can give him everything he wants from right-back."

He further added:

"Dalot looks full of confidence. Whatever he is doing, it is working. It is huge for United to have a player like Dalot coming to the fore in a period where they have by large been struggling."

Diogo Dalot's form a big boost for Manchester United

Manchester United have struggled in multiple areas of the pitch in recent years with defense being the main part of it. However, Wan-Bissaka being good at defensive duties often made people overlook the right back position as an area of concern.

Dalot's emergence under Rangnick, however, has shown what the Red Devils had been missing in the position. His marauding runs forward and willingness to take people on creates a lot of opportunities for other players around him as well.

Dalot joined United in 2018 from Porto but failed to make it to the team most of the times. He was even loaned out to AC Milan last season.

The Portuguese has only been able to make 51 appearances for Manchester United since joining. On a positive note, however, 16 of those have come this season itself, mostly under Rangnick.

If he keeps up his form, Dalot could definitely be a mainstay at Old Trafford and help United reach the top four this season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
