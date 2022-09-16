"He surprised me a little bit" - Paul Scholes impressed with new Manchester United signing 

Manchester United completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid this summer to bolster their options in the middle of the park. Less than a month after his arrival, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes has revealed that the midfielder has surprised him in one aspect of his game.

Casemiro was introduced as a substitute for Scott McTominay in United's 2-0 victory over Sheriff in the Europa League yesterday (September 15). The midfielder made the opportunity count with a brilliant display.

After the match, Paul Scholes revealed that the Brazilian surprised him with his passing range, noting that he used to think he was just a ball-winning midfielder. The Manchester United legend was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail:

"He surprised me a little bit with his forward passing, his range of passing. I thought he was more of a winner, getting the ball back in midfield. It was Kroos and Modric last year; he has more to his game and showed more of a range to his game."

However, Scholes believes that it will be some time before Casemiro displaces McTominay in Manchester United's starting line-up. The Englishman added:

"I thought he [Ten Hag] was always going to pick his Premier League team [against Sheriff]. Casemiro, we know the quality he's got and he'll have to work his way into that team. He did okay, just okay, last week - he's clever, he's experienced."

"Eventually, he will work his way into this team, but he's going to have to wait a little bit... That's his first game for some time and I think he will, eventually, with the quality he's got, work his way into the team."

A look at Manchester United's recent results

The midfielder had a decent outing in the Europa League yesterday.

The Red Devils have recorded four victories and one defeat in their last five games across all competitions. They lost to Real Sociedad 1-0 in the Europa League but have beaten the likes of Sheriff, Arsenal, Leicester City and Southampton.

As things stand, Erik Ten Hag's men are sixth in the Premier League table with 12 points from six games. They sit in the second spot in their Europa League group (Group E) with three points from two games.

