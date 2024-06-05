“He has taken over from Messi and Ronaldo” - Ally McCoist names ‘best player’ in the world right now 

Pundit Ally Mcoist believes French superstar Kylian Mbappe is the successor to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and is currently the best player in the world. His arrival at Real Madrid marks the progress he has made since bursting onto the scene as a teenager at Monaco nearly a decade ago.

Mbappe helped Paris Saint-Germain to a third consecutive Ligue 1 title and domestic treble in his final season with Les Parisiens. His contribution of 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances highlight his abilities on the pitch.

His performances have won him fans across the globe, with many declaring him as the successor to the illustrious mantle left by Messi and Ronaldo. The World Cup winner has won over Mcoist as well, with the former Rangers striker and manager telling TNT sports:

"Mbappe is arguably one of the best players, if not the best player in the world, at this moment in time, He has taken over the mantle from Messi and Ronaldo.”

The Frenchman has already bagged 283 goals from 364 games for PSG and Monaco, with a further 46 goals from 77 caps for Les Blues.

Being declared the heir to Ronaldo and Messi will come with pressure for Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe is expected to shoulder the immense responsibility of carrying on the legacy of two of the greatest footballers of all time. While the resilience and poise he has shown in his career so far has been impressive, the 25-year-old faces an immense task following his big move.

The French first will have to win over the Real Madrid faithful as the Madridistas have yearned for his arrival at the majestic Santiago Bernabeu for years. Now, the World Cup winner must deliver on the pitch and be the player they expected him to be, no matter how high their expectations are.

With nearly 300 career goals, all coming in one of the top 5-ranked leagues in Europe, Mbappe is no stranger to big occasions. His 48 goals in the Champions League see him placed joint-ninth with icons such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andriy Shevchenko.

Mbappe must now write a new chapter in his legacy, not as the talented youngster coming for the crown but as the reigning king at the top of football. He will be assisted and surrounded by the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Luke Modric at Real Madrid.

The French must first put in a a glorious performance at Euro 2024 with France to ensure the message is sent before the new season begins.