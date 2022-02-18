“He takes you places you don’t want to go” – Jack Wilshere lavishes praise on Liverpool star who is ‘best at the fundamentals’ 

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere claims Liverpool midfielder James Milner deserves "legendary" status. Milner touched yet another milestone in his illustrious career when he made his 800th appearance in club football on Wednesday night.

While talking to TalkSPORT, Wilshere had nothing but praise for Milner whom he hailed as 'the best' at doing the fundamentals. Discussing the landmark appearance made by his former England teammate, Wilshere heaped praise on the former Manchester City man and said:

“He’s still going strong, he could play every game. I think he is a legend, he has won the Champions League, Premier League. He is the best at the fundamentals, running, tackling, he takes you places you don’t want to go. He consistently does that. His role off the pitch, in the dressing room, I’d say he helps [Jordan] Henderson a lot.”

The 36-year-old came on from the bench for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side to ensure the Reds salvaged a crucial 2-0 win against Inter Milan at the San Siro. The veteran Englishman also clocked his 275th appearance in a Liverpool shirt. The Reds sit in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg of the Champions League at Anfield.

What's next for Milner at Liverpool?

James Milner has been an incredible servant to the Liverpool Football Club since joining them on a free transfer in 2015 following his spell with Manchester City.

The 36-year-old is every manager's dream because of what he offers both on and off the pitch. In terms of versatility, the 61 caps England international is virtually unparalleled, having played in almost every position during his decorated career.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"He’s won the Champions League, he’s won the Premier League, he’s a legend. He’s the best at the doing the fundamentals; running, tackling. He does that consistently, he’s done it for 800 games.” Jack Wilshere on James Milner:"He’s won the Champions League, he’s won the Premier League, he’s a legend. He’s the best at the doing the fundamentals; running, tackling. He does that consistently, he’s done it for 800 games.” #awlive [talksport] Jack Wilshere on James Milner:"He’s won the Champions League, he’s won the Premier League, he’s a legend. He’s the best at the doing the fundamentals; running, tackling. He does that consistently, he’s done it for 800 games.” #awlive [talksport] https://t.co/wxm25qEUGk

The Englishman has been the epitome of hard work and consistency over the years. He is also a model professional and a role model for every young footballer. Milner has been playing at the very highest level for two decades now and still seems to have a lot left in his locker.

Milner's contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer of 2022. However, it goes without saying that Klopp would be determined to keep such an asset at the club at any cost. The Reds are reportedly looking to offer the veteran a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar