Mexico international Miguel Layun has defended Argentina captain Lionel Messi after his recent actions came under criticism from Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez.

La Albiceleste secured a 2-0 victory over Mexico in their second FIFA World Cup fixture this campaign on Saturday, 26 November. Lionel Messi scored a goal as well as assisted Enzo Fernandez's stunner as the two Argentines led their team to glory. This comes as a relief after Argentina's disappointing 2-1 defeat in their opener against Saudi Arabia.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez had some strong words for Lionel Messi after seeing a video of his celebrations Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez had some strong words for Lionel Messi after seeing a video of his celebrations 😳 https://t.co/bVEeJlRm7L

Following the encounter, the players were understandably ecstatic as they celebrated in the dressing room. A video of these celebrations went viral where Lionel Messi appeared to kick a Mexico jersey on the floor, which he had received from one of the opponent players.

This did not sit well with Canelo Alvarez, a four-weight world champion boxer. He hit out at Lionel Messi as he believed the Argentine captain was disrespecting his home country.

However, Layun, who plays as a right-back for Liga MX outfit Club America, explained to his fellow countryman how the dressing room protocol works in football. The Mexican international wrote on Twitter:

"Brother, you have always defended Mexico like few others, you have made millions of us feel proud. I share my opinion. We leave the shirts on the floor because they are sweaty and they usually take them to wash before handing them over, he takes off his shoe and touches the shirt, just that."

Argentina are in Group C at the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. La Albiceleste are currently second in the group standings and will next face Poland on 1 December.

This will be their final group stage fixture and a crucial one that will determine whether they qualify for the Round of 16.

"He better pray to God that I don’t find him" - Canelo Alvarez slams Lionel Messi after Argentina's 2-0 victory over Mexico

The Mexican boxer slammed Lionel Messi for "cleaning the floor" with a Mexico jersey after Argentina's win over La Tri. He then threatened the Argentine captain for his actions before clarifying that it was only Messi he was calling out, not the country as a whole.

Alvarez said (via GOAL):

“Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He better pray to God that I don’t find him. Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I’m not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bullsh*t that Messi did.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cesc Fabregas came to Lionel Messi's defense after Canelo claimed that he disrespected his country in the dressing room. Cesc Fabregas came to Lionel Messi's defense after Canelo claimed that he disrespected his country in the dressing room. https://t.co/hYlOFzacrl

