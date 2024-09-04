"He takes some stopping" - Darren Bent names the Arsenal star who can get displaced by Raheem Sterling 

Pundit Darren Bent has claimed that Arsenal's new signing Raheem Sterling could take Gabriel Martinelli's spot in the Gunners' starting lineup. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa forward believes that the 29-year-old will start for Mikel Arteta 'if he is the best he can be'.

After being frozen out of the squad by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Sterling moved to London rivals Arsenal on loan in the final hours of the summer transfer window. Having spent his entire senior career in the English top flight, he brings a wealth of Premier League experience to Arteta's squad.

Coming up through the Liverpool academy, Sterling has plied his trade for some top EPL sides including the Reds, Manchester City and Chelsea. In 549 senior appearances so far, he has racked up 173 goals and 103 assists.

After his impressive 2022-23 campaign (15 goals, six assists in 46 games), Martinelli suffered from a dip in form in the 2023-24 season (eight goals, five assists in 44 games).

Bent claimed that Sterling could start ahead of the 23-year-old if he could recapture the form from his days at Manchester City. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

"Sterling will start if he is the best he can be. On the left. If he is at his absolute best, of course, he starts. When he is at it, he takes some stopping, by the way."

Subject to his match fitness, Sterling could potentially be seen in action for Arsenal in their high-stakes North London derby clash against Tottenham Hotspur (September 15).

"I'm excited about it" - Darren Bent expresses his eagerness to see Raheem Sterling at Arsenal

Former Premier League icon Darren Bent has claimed that he is 'excited' to see English forward Raheem Sterling play for Arsenal after he joined the Gunners on loan.

The north London outfit signed the 82-time England international after he was frozen out of Enzo Maresca's squad at Chelsea. Mikel Arteta's side are vying for a whole host of trophies in the 2024-25 campaign and the 29-year-old will likely have a major role to play under the Spaniard.

Bent was excited about the prospect of Sterling playing in a 'stable environment' under Arteta. Analyzing the move with Gunners legend Ian Wright on the Premier League's Transfer Window Special show, the 40-year-old said:

"If you look at Raheem Sterling throughout his career, he's always played his best football in a stable environment - under Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City."

"Now, under Arteta, I think it'd be perfect for him, and I'm excited about it. Arsenal certainly need cover on that right-hand side with [Bukayo] Saka. He [Sterling] can play along the front line as a false nine, on the left, on the right, and as Wrighty [Ian Wright] said there, he has got a point to prove," Bent added.

With Kai Havertz and Saka likely retaining their positions in Arsenal's XI, Sterling will likely compete with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for a spot on the left flank.

