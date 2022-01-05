"He is a talented player" - Rio Ferdinand urges Arsenal to sign 22-year-old attacker

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Arsenal to go after Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, stating the youngster would be a great addition.

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s disciplinary sanction, his future at Arsenal is up in the air. Neither Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta nor Aubameyang himself has come up with a clarification, hinting that the two parties are at odds with one another. Unless the situation takes a turn for the better in the coming days, Arteta is likely to look for Aubameyang’s replacement in the winter transfer market.

PF | Transfer News.🤝 @PurelyFootball Arsenal are leading the race for Sweden international striker Alexander Isak. [El Nacional] Arsenal are leading the race for Sweden international striker Alexander Isak. [El Nacional] https://t.co/q6x1hx7D1M

Ferdinand, who was left impressed by Isak’s performance in Euro 2020, has backed Arsenal to go after the Sweden international. The former defender believes the 22-year-old will be a fine reinforcement for the young-blooded Arsenal of 2022.

On the VIBE with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said:

“He will be a good signing. Another young talented player. He has done really well in the Euros for Sweden, I thought. He is a talented player, man.”

Isak has been in decent form for Sociedad in the 2021-22 season. The young forward has netted four times and provided one assist in 16 La Liga games, helping the Anoeta outfit remain in the top-four race. He has also scored thrice in the UEFA Europa League for La Real this season.

Arsenal going all in for Dusan Vlahovic

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s sanction, Arsenal are pretty much left with only one out-and-out striker in their team in Alexandre Lacazette. Although exceptionally capable, Lacazette is not as prolific as Arsenal want him to be. He is often more involved in the team’s build-up play than hitting the back of the net himself.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 BREAKING: Arsenal have made a fresh offer for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic . The Gunners have offered €55M in installments plus Lucas Torreira's permanent sale of around €15M. #AFC #Viola



(via ) BREAKING: Arsenal have made a fresh offer for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic. The Gunners have offered €55M in installments plus Lucas Torreira'spermanent sale of around €15M.(via @carlolaudisa 🚨 BREAKING: Arsenal have made a fresh offer for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic 🇷🇸. The Gunners have offered €55M in installments plus Lucas Torreira's 🇺🇾 permanent sale of around €15M.🔴 #AFC #Viola(via @carlolaudisa🌖)

The Gunners are desperate to put an end to their frustration in January and have identified Dusan Vlahovic as their savior. Vlahovic, who has scored 18 Serie A goals for Fiorentina this season, has all the makings of a great striker. The 21-year-old is quick, can read the game well, and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

Arsenal could do with a player of his caliber and are reportedly prepared to give Fiorentina €55 million and Lucas Torreira in exchange. If their bid is accepted, Vlahovic could land in north London to complete the formalities next week itself.

