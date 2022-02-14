"He didn't talk much" - Arsenal legend Robert Pires names two of the best players he played with

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has shocked Gunners fans by snubbing Thierry Henry while naming two of the best players he played alongside during his illustrious career.

Pires, a key member of the Arsenal squad who managed to win the Premier League as the Invincibles in 2004, has named Dennis Bergkamp and Zinedine Zidane as the two best players he played with. It was quite a surprise that Pires chose to leave out Henry who used to be his teammate for both France and Arsenal.

When asked to name the best players he played alongside, Pires told L’Equipe:

"Zinedine Zidane [for France] and Dennis Bergkamp at Arsenal. I was spoiled! With both, I have improved enormously."

The Frenchman also stated that it was impossible to copy either of the two legendary footballers but one could learn a lot from them. He said:

"It is not enough to copy them, it is impossible, but to observe, to learn. When I arrived in 2000 (at Arsenal), Dennis said to me: ‘The most important thing is the first control. It puts you in a good mood. If you miss it, you will be disturbed.' He didn’t talk much. Zizou either. Both were class."

Pires, who used to feature as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, won plenty of accolades during his playing days. He shared plenty of memorable moments with both Zidane and Bergkamp.

The two French internationals played alongside each other as Les Blues won the FIFA World Cup in 1998, UEFA European Championship in 2000 and two FIFA Confederations Cups in 2001 and 2003.

With Bergkamp, Pires won two Premier League titles as well as two FA Cups while finishing as the runners-up in the UEFA Champions League final in 2006.

Pires was also asked who he considers the best manager to have played under and he took no time to mention Arsene Wenger. The former Gunner told L’Equipe:

"Arsene Wenger took me into another dimension and made me progress."

The Gunners have fallen lower down the Premier League table over the last few years. They have also been absent from the Champions League for five seasons.

Fans have to wait and see whether the north London club can get their glory days back at the club but Mikel Arteta is certainly doing a decent job at the Emirates. Arteta's side are in a good position to finish in the top-four after defeating Wolves 1-0 on the road last week.

