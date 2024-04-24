“He talks with his looks” - Inter Miami star opens up on how it feels playing with Lionel Messi

Inter Miami youngster Benjamin Cremaschi recently opened up about what it was like to play alongside legendary forward Lionel Messi. The Argentine has had an impactful stint with the Herons since joining them in 2023.

The Barcelona legend's impact has been particularly telling for the youngster, helping him get called up to the USMNT in September last year.

Speaking to Tim Ream on The American Dream podcast, 19-year-old Cremaschi explained what it was like to play with La Pulga, saying:

"He doesn't talk much, right? But he talks with his looks. Like he'll look at you and you'll be like 'Oh alright'. Literally in the field, I'm obviously constantly looking at him to see where he's positioned because I play by his side. So obviously when he comes in, I need to create some space for him or maybe attract some players there so he can have some space. Different little movements that I need to do to satisfy his game. Obviously if we find him with time and space, it's a goal chance literally."

Trending

David Beckham's Miami-based franchise currently sit atop the Eastern Conference league table and look set to make the MLS playoffs this season. Lionel Messi has undoubtedly played a considerable part for them, contributing nine goals and six assists in nine games so far this campaign.

Former Real Madrid boss picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello has made his pick in the eternal discussion of who is better between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary Italian manager was asked his opinion at the recently concluded Laureus Awards and picked Lionel Messi.

Speaking to the press (via Football 365), the Italian pitched in on the debate, saying:

“[Ronaldo] is a great player. He won titles, he won the Ballon d’Or, but as I said before, it’s not as great as how Messi has been. For me, if you talk to me about Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, I will say Messi. Ronaldo is a great scorer, shoots, does everything, knows how to do everything, but he is not a genius. Very simple.”

Lionel Messi has been phenomenal for Inter Miami this season and has the Herons at the top of the Eastern Conference, two points clear of the New York Red Bulls. They will next face the New England Revolution with his Miami-based side as he hopes to secure them a place in the MLS playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback