"He is thinking about results"- Fabrizio Romano opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an insight into Cristiano Ronaldo's potential future at Manchester United. The Portuguese forward's future at Old Trafford has come into question due to his poor form in recent weeks and the club's apparent desire to sign a new striker this summer.

Ronaldo joined United from Juventus for £13 million last summer, signing a two-year contract. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored ten goals in his first 14 appearances this season. He has, however, struggled to produce the goods since Ralf Rangnick was appointed the club's interim manager in late November.

He has been heavily criticised for his lack of impact on United's games. The Red Devils' desire to sign a young striker this summer, coupled with Ronaldo's recent indifferent form, has led to rumours linking the Portuguese star with a move away from Old Trafford. However, Romano has revealed that the striker 'is thinking about results' and that 'he is not planning to leave'.

"I was asking about Cristiano last week, and the answer I received is that he is not planning to leave. He is just fighting for United. He is not thinking about the captaincy; he is thinking about results. He wants to be part of the project," said Romano on FIVE as per Unitedinfocus.com.

"At the moment, he is not jealous of any rumours around of signing a new striker. They will sign a new striker, 100%, Rangnick has already said it. They are already working around the market to see who could be the right player. They will sign a new striker, and Cristiano is not jealous; he knows Man United need another striker, even with him staying at the club in the summer."

Ronaldo is currently United's top goalscorer this season with 15 goals and three assists in 30 appearances across competitions. He has, however, managed just one goal in his last eight appearances, and has struggled to adapt to Rangnick's 'high-intensity' style of play.

United have been heavily dependent on the goalscoring prowess of the 37-year-old. However, Ronaldo has struggled to produce the goods on multiple occasions this season, which has led the club to prioritise the signing of a world-class striker this summer.

Manchester United in desperate need of a striker even if Cristiano Ronaldo stays

Manchester United are preparing themselves for the potential departure of Edinson Cavani this summer. The Uruguayan's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season.

Anthony Martial joined Sevilla on loan from United in January till the end of the season. The Frenchman is expected to secure a permanent move away from the club this summer. The Red Devils are also reportedly unsure about the future of Mason Greenwood after he was arrested by the police on serious assault charges.

Manchester United are, therefore, likely to sign a striker regardless of Ronaldo's future at the club. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in recent months.

Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund, and is widely considered one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment.

The 21-year-old is the perfect long-term solution to Manchester United's attacking problems due to his age and potential to develop further. However, there is already a beeline for his services.

