"He only thinks about goals" - Danny Blind accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of causing 'miscommunication' in attack for Manchester United 

Former Netherlands and Ajax star Danny Blind has blamed Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival for causing miscommunication in attack at Manchester United. Blind has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo only thinks about his goals and does not do enough to win the ball back.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Sportnieuws (via the Mirror), Danny Blind has said that Manchester United no longer play their usual style since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Blind accuses Ronaldo of only wanting to score goals while leaving the rest of the work to his Manchester United teammates. Bllind said:

“Ronaldo doesn’t really need to play an active role. Like: ‘take your time’. You also see the other players looking at you like, ‘how are we going to solve it then?"

“Normally, the striker runs from one central defender to the other. This caused a lot of miscommunication. Now, they are not playing in their familiar pattern. When the ball was deflected, you saw Paul Pogba coaching that they had to put all the pressure on. Ronaldo did not do that; he is not like that. He only thinks about goals and hopes others will conquer the ball,” added Blind.

Cristiano Ronaldo was benched for Manchester United's game against Everton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought him on for the final 33 minutes but the 36-year-old forward failed to make a positive impact on the game.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo share contrasting forms

On a personal level, Cristiano Ronaldo has had a wonderful start to his second stint as a Manchester United player. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored five goals in six appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season.

However, the same cannot be said about Manchester United's form as a whole. The Red Devils have struggled to grind out results since Cristiano Ronaldo's debut against Newcastle United.

Manchester United have lost three of their last six matches in all competitions. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men suffered a shock defeat to Swiss champions BSC Young Boys in the Champions League before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham United. The twin blows were then followed by their first league defeat against Aston Villa.

United struggled to beat West Ham and Villarreal before dropping points against Everton on Saturday (2nd October).

It is worth noting that the dip in form has coincided with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the 36-year-old forward has finally made Manchester United genuine title contenders as they possess a squad capable of challenging the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

