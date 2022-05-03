“He thinks he’s doing Manchester United a favour by playing for them” – Tim Sherwood slams one player despite Red Devils’ win over Brentford

Tim Sherwood has slammed Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes following the Red Devils' three-goal rout against Brentford yesterday. The Portuguese star scored the opening goal for United, but that did little to stop the criticism from Sherwood.

Speaking to SuperSportTV (via Metro), the former Blackburn Rovers captain lashed out at Manchester United's playmaker:

‘They were good tonight, but it was perfect, standing still football wasn’t it."

‘You know the likes of Bruno, all of a sudden, they want to play, there’s no tackles flying around, you don’t really have to roll your sleeves up and do the dirty side of the game."

‘[No] running back, just play when you get the ball and it suited players like him.’'

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 Happy we finish this last game at Old Trafford with a win for the fans who stay behind us all the way. We know it hasn’t been the season we want but two games left to finish positively. Happy we finish this last game at Old Trafford with a win for the fans who stay behind us all the way. We know it hasn’t been the season we want but two games left to finish positively. https://t.co/RgQiU05z6P

He continued:

‘I was disappointed in his season. I thought he was brilliant when he first come to Man United, he was a breath of fresh air, he hit the floor running. Assists. Goals. Looked like he was working hard for the team."

‘All of a sudden, it looked to me like he thinks he’s doing Manchester United a favour by playing for them. He ain’t that good.''

utdreport @utdreport Bruno Fernandes reaches 10+ goals in all competitions for the third consecutive season for Manchester United Bruno Fernandes reaches 10+ goals in all competitions for the third consecutive season for Manchester United 🇵🇹 https://t.co/5TbmVLwM6F

Sherwood noted that Fernandes was not doing Manchester United any favors:

‘He’s talking about [Anthony] Elanga improving and developing but he needs to realise that he’s still got a big developing curve."

‘There are so many better players who have worn that shirt before him, he’s not doing them a favour by playing for them.''

Sherwood also set expectations for incoming manager Erik ten Hag to set the star right:

‘Hopefully Ten Hag comes in there and explains to him what he needs to do when he’s not in possession of the ball, when the sun’s not shining and everything’s pretty and you just get on with the football that you want to do."

‘Sometimes you have to do what the team needs and I don’t think he steps up to the mark in that regard, but I think ten Hag if he’s organised enough could tell him he’s a massive asset to the football club but he has to tow the line and remember its about the team and not about Bruno."

Manchester United 3-0 Brentford: Recap

The Red Devils lined up for their last home game of the season and gave veteran midfield duo Juan Mata and Nemaja Matic their final appearances in front of the Old Trafford faithful. United went on to end the match as comfortable winners and saw off the pair with a 3-0 win over Brentford.

Manchester United started the game strongly and took the lead after nine minutes via Bruno Fernandez after impressive wing play by Anthony Elanga. The Reds continued their dominance and put the ball in the back of the net just before halftime via Cristiano Ronaldo, but the goal was ruled offside.

Ronaldo, however, got his goal from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after he was brought down in the box. Manchester United then finished off the match via Raphael Varane after the French World Cup winner found the net from an Alex Telles corner to end the home campaign with a win.

