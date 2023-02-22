“He thinks he is in a superman movie” – Fans react to hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo disguise from past as he attempted to avoid fan attention 

Football fans on Twitter recently reacted to a throwback picture of Cristiano Ronaldo disguising himself to avoid fan attention in public.

A fan page posted a picture from 2016 where the Portuguese ace could be seen donning a subtle disguise at Disneyland, Paris. He wore a wig, tinted sunglasses and a baseball cap to avoid being recognized.

He took the trip with his current partner Georgina Rodriguez. They were seen enjoying some high-speed rides as well, where the legendary forward had to hold his disguise.

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid back then and stopped at Disneyland during their UEFA Champions League group clash against Sporting CP. After the picture resurfaced, fans shared some hilarious reactions on Twitter, taking a poke at how subtle the disguise was.

"He thinks he is in a superman movie," said one.

Here are some of the other reactions:

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 When Cristiano Ronaldo was in disguise at a Disneyland in Paris. When Cristiano Ronaldo was in disguise at a Disneyland in Paris. 😂 https://t.co/bqdX7M0Dhn

Neelansh @NeelanshT100 @TimelineCR7 He thinks he is a Marvel superhero @TimelineCR7 He thinks he is a Marvel superhero https://t.co/MXS18AbsbX

Ronaldo was eventually recognized by some, leading to a small crowd, but he still managed to keep his identity hidden for a while.

William Carvalho on Cristiano Ronaldo being benched during 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Portugal captain began the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in brilliant fashion, scoring in their 3-2 win over Ghana. However, he failed to score in the remaining two group games. That saw manager Fernando Santos bench him for their Round of 16 clash against Switzerland.

Goncalo Ramos played instead of Ronaldo and scored a hat-trick in the 5-1 win. However, A Selecao were knocked out in the last eight by Morocco as the veteran was benched again.

Midfielder William Carvalho recently shared the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's reaction to being benched in crucial games for Portugal. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“It was a complicated situation. He was already having problems with Manchester United. He started playing in the national team, but then there was a game in which the manager didn’t put him on, and it’s normal for Cristiano to have been upset. Any player would be; no one likes to sit on the bench."

He added:

“Cristiano Ronaldo was upset at having gone to the bench, but he was always with the team. Even though he wasn’t playing, he always helped us. The team knew how to separate the problems that Cristiano had, and that didn’t affect anyone."

The former Real Madrid man was also consistently benched at Manchester United by Erik ten Hag. He eventually had a falling out with the club and departed in November.

