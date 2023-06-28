“He thought he was the main character” – Fans react to viral video of Manchester United superstar being ‘overshadowed’ by Kim Kardashian

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been mocked by fans after being overshadowed by Kim Kardashian at an event.

In the video which has gone viral on Twitter, Rashford can be seen posing for pictures with a cool demeanor wearing shades. However, most of the paparazzi aren't pointing their cameras at him but rather at American influencer Kardashian.

The American businesswoman comes strutting in with all the attention on her which the Manchester United attacker doesn't realize at first. She gets immediately swarmed by photographers.

It's understandable given Kim Kardashian's status as one of the most famous women in the world. However, the English forward does stand out like a sore thumb in the video and fans have ridiculed him.

Rashford has started making waves in the celebrity world and has garnered a following of 15.9 million on Instagram. The 25-year-old was featured on the cover of British Vogue magazine back in 2020.

He was also awarded an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by Prince William in 2021. This was due to his work in helping children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he has a long way to go in reaching Kardashian's level of superstardom. The American has 362 million followers and is the eighth most followed person on the social media platform.

Kim Kardashian visited Manchester United's Premier League rivals Arsenal earlier this year

Kim Kardashian and Saint East watched Arsenal crash out of Europe (Image: CNN).

Kim Kardashian swapped roles with Rashford earlier this year as she took a venture into the football world and she liked what she saw.

The American socialite attended Manchester United's Premier League rivals Arsenal for their Europa League clash with Sporting CP. However, she might have brought a curse with her as the Gunners crashed out of the competition on penalties.

The 42-year-old visited the Emirates stadium for the last 16 encounter between Mikel Arteta's side and the Primeira Liga outfit with her son Saint West. Her son even spoke to Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka on FaceTime after the game.

The Gunners are not the only team Kardashian has visited this year. She and Saint West also attended a PSG game at the Parc des Princes. Perhaps next season she will pay Rashford and Manchester United a visit.

