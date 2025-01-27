“He is tired of Ronaldo antics”, “Nobody wants to play with Ronaldo” - Fans react to news of attacker leaving Al-Nassr and returning to Europe

Fans online are reacting in disbelief after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca is set to join Turkish side Fenerbahce. Talisca joined the Knights of Najd from Guangzhou FC in May 2021 for a reported transfer fee of $9.5 million.

The Brazilian star has flourished at the club since then, garnering 76 goals and 10 assists in 104 appearances across competitions.

However, since recovering from a serious muscle injury that ruled him out for 17 games across competitions last season, Talisca has struggled to regain his old form. The 30-year-old has had a forgettable 2024-25 season under Stefano Pioli so far, scoring eight goals and providing zero assists in 19 games. Fans have criticized him for his poor work-rate and lack of creativity.

After being left out of the matchday squad in their last five Saudi Pro League games, Talisca is set to join Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce. As per Romano, he will sign a deal until June 2026, with the medical already being booked.

One Al-Nassr fan opined that Cristiano Ronaldo's actions on the field drove Talisca out, writing:

"He is tired of Ronaldo antics and not winning a trophy with al nassr."

Another fan tweeted:

"First it was aboubakar. Now talisca is also leaving . Nobody wants to play with Ronaldo because of how greedy he is."

Other fans reacted below:

"He was the best player at Al Nassr. Why is he leaving???" one fan questioned.

"Al nassr will be weaker then ever," another predicted.

"The man who used to carry Ronaldo, leaves him to join Mourinho. Goodluck Talisca," another posted.

"Mourinho will make this guy a monster in scoring goals!" one fan wrote.

"We did what was required" - Stefano Pioli speaks out following Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Fateh

Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli said his side played a good game and achieved their primary target of collecting all three points against Al-Fateh. The Knights of Najd secured a 3-1 win in their Saudi Pro League clash on Sunday (January 26).

Marwane Saadane's 41st-minute own goal gave Al-Nassr the lead. Summer signing Mohamed Simakan then headed home in the 57th minute to double their advantage. Mourad Batna scored for Al-Fateh (72') to halve the deficit before Cristiano Ronaldo finished well (87') to seal a 3-1 win.

Pioli was pleased following their win and said (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

“It was a good match, we did what was required and achieved the most important thing, which was winning and the three points. It is true that we got tired after the opponent scored, but we came back again and won.”

Al-Nassr are currently third on the league table with 35 points from 17 games, eight points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal, who have a game in hand.

