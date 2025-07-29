"He told me it would be good if I came" - Bryan Mbuemo recalls conversation with Manchester United star before move to Red Devils

New Manchester United signing Bryan Mbeumo has revealed he ran into Leny Yoro on his holiday this summer. The winger said that the young defender spoke to him about the Red Devils amid rumors of a possible move.
Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his Rio Presents podcast, Mbeumo said that Yoro urged him to make the move to Manchester United. The former Brentford star added that the Frenchman believed he would do well at Old Trafford and said:
"I just met, yeah, Lenny on holiday, so, yeah, obviously, he knew there was some rumours for me, for United. He told me it would be good if I came, I was saying I hope so as well."
When quizzed about his first day at Carrington, Manchester United's training ground, with the new team, Mbeumo added:
"I was cool. Not nervous, but when I don't really know people, I'm not someone who is really loud or something. Fortunately for me, I knew Andre (Onana) and Leny, so I think it was nice to know at least some guys before and now I joined the summer tour I think it's really good to get to know everyone here, because you spend 24 hours a day with them, so I think it's really important."
Manchester United paid €71 million to sign Bryan Mbeumo this summer. He was their third big signing for the first team after Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.
Bryan Mbeumo picked Manchester United over Tottenham and Newcastle United
Bryan Mbeumo also spoke to The Athletic on Tuesday and admitted that Ruben Amorim played a key role in bringing him to Manchester United. The Cameroon star claimed that the manager convinced him about the club's future plans, which led him to choose the Red Devils over Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. He said:
"Yeah, of course, he said, 'We are people who like winning, and we want to be the best team', and of course that's what we will try to do. It was a very friendly conversation and a constructive one. He explained his project to me, what he wanted to do and I really clicked on that. Of course I spoke to some other managers because I wanted to hear their projects but the Man United one was very good for me."
Tottenham were keen on signing Mbeumo after appointing his manager from Brentford days, Thomas Frank. Newcastle United were also interested as they looked to bolster their right wing and ended up getting Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.