Portuguese model Natacha Rodrigues accused Cristiano Ronaldo of cheating on his partner Georgina Rodriguez with her back in 2021. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner allegedly sent explicit texts to Rodrigues for months before having s*x with her, not long after he met his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Natacha Rodrigues made a name for herself in Portugal by participating in a reality TV star called 'Love on Top'. She claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo first got into contact with her back in 2015 after he broke up with Irina Shayk. Rodrigues sent an explicit photo of her bum on Instagram before getting a reply mere hours later. She said (via The Sun):

“It was 1am and I did it as a joke. I never thought he’d reply. But at 6am he messaged me and things went from there. Looking back, I wish I hadn’t."

“It was when I sent him a video of me twerking in my underwear that he said he wanted to see me in ­person. Cristiano always made it clear he liked my body. He told me he loved my bum and wanted to see it personally.”

Cristiano Ronaldo began dating Georgina Rodriguez in 2016 after meeting her at a Gucci store in Madrid. However, according to Natacha Rodrigues, the Real Madrid legend still invited her to his flat in Lisbon, Portugal on October 5, 2016, to bed her.

Their initial encounter was canceled by Ronaldo. However, they reportedly met up in March 2017 after months of texting and raunchy images being sent to one another. Natacha explained what happened:

“I couldn’t believe I was walking into Cristiano Ronaldo’s apartment. I then took the lead, stood up, took down my trousers and bent over to show him my bottom. He smacked it and said he loved it.”

After their night together, he blocked her calls and her social media accounts, ending their affair. She lamented the decision, saying:

“Cristiano dropped me like a brick and he could do the same to Georgina. I was hurt by the way he dumped me by blocking me on Instagram after we slept together, and it still hurts now."

There is no concrete evidence that Natacha Rodrigues told the truth, so this must be taken with a pinch of salt. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been dating for seven years and currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts romantic photo with Georgina Rodriguez following rumors of that their relationship is in turmoil

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo on Instagram with a short, yet sweet caption to convey his affection towards Georgina Rodriguez.

Many rumors have been circulating on the internet that the Portuguese ace is fed up with Rodriguez's attitude. These rumors have primarily been fueled by Portuguese TV program Noite das Estrelas, who recently claimed that their relationship is under strain. However, Ronaldo's post seems to have effectively shut down these stories for now.

"Cheers to Love"

Cristiano Ronaldo has also had a stellar individual season for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr this season. He has scored 12 goals in 15 appearances for them to date this season.

Ronaldo will next be in action when the Knights of Najd face Al-Khaleej on May 8.

Poll : 0 votes