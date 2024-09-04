"He told us he could lower his contract" - Joan Laporta claims Barcelona superstar was willing to reduce wages to help register players

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed that superstar Robert Lewandowski was willing to reduce his wages to help the club register players. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 36-year-old was earning €520,769 per week and this is believed to have increased to €640,962 per week this season.

This will not make things easy for the Blagurana, who are under a lot of financial stress. The Catalan giants notably had to let go of Lionel Messi as a free agent after they couldn't afford to register him in 2021. They still have issues around registering new players, as they recently struggled to register new signing Dani Olmo this summer.

However, Robert Lewandowski reached out to the club to reduce his salary, in order to ensure their ability to register other players, according to Joan Laporta, who spoke about the Polish marksman during a recent press conference.

Trending

The Barcelona president said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I see Robert more motivated than ever. Robert needed this new push, he’s in very good physical shape and I see him very excited. He’s a player committed to the club and I can assure you of that. When he heard that we had to make some efforts to reach the Fair Play to register players, he told us he could lower his contract in order to help the club."

"I really appreciate it, but I told him it wasn’t necessary. He’s very committed to the club and he’s also demanding with the team, with himself and with his teammates. We’ve gotten a good performance out of him and I’m sure that this will be Lewandowski’s best year.”

The forward has already scored four goals in four La Liga games this season, while the Blaugrana sit on top of the table.

Robert Lewandowski compares Barcelona's style of play under Hansi Flick and Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona notably sacked Xavi Hernandez ahead of the summer before announcing Hansi Flick as the new manager at the helm. There were questions about how Flick would perform but he has already begun to answer them.

The German manager has led the Blaugrana to four wins in as many league games and they are four points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga. Much of the credit has gone to Flick, with Robert Lewandowski comparing the German to former manager Xavi.

The striker said in a press conference (via Football Espana);

“It’s something different, you can tell. We didn’t have a game like this last season. As Hansi said from the beginning, he wants to create an offensive team that generates chances, scores a lot of goals and presses well.”

Barcelona will hope they can exceed expectations and continue their brilliant run, as the season resumes after the international break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback