'He told me he will definitely stay'- Ralf Rangnick provides update on Manchester United star's future

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has provided an insight into Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani's future at Old Trafford. The German tactician revealed that the 34-year-old has no intentions of leaving the Red Devils during the ongoing transfer window and will see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

Edinson Cavani joined enjoyed an incredible debut season with the club, scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions last season. He signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester United towards the end of last season. The veteran forward has seen his playing time reduced this season due to injuries and the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

His goal-scoring ability and energy have, however, added a dimension to Manchester United's attack. Ralf Rangnick is reportedly desperate to keep hold of the striker. The German tactician recently revealed that Cavani confirmed his desire to stay with the club until the end of the season.

Rangnick held a pre-match press conference prior to Manchester United's clash with Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday as per The Mirror. In it he said:

"We spoke for almost half an hour. He told me he will definitely stay. I can rely on him to give his very best and be role model for young players."

Edinson Cavani has scored just two goals in eleven appearances for Manchester United in all competitions this season. The striker's work-rate, tenacity, leadership qualities and eye for goal make him a massive asset for the Red Devils.

According to Barcablaugranes, Barcelona were interested in signing Edinson Cavani during the January transfer window. The Catalan giants reportedly view Cavani as the ideal replacement for former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine was forced into early retirement from football after being diagnosed with 'heart arrhythmia'.

Anthony Martial likely to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window

Edinson Cavani's contract with Manchester United is set to expire next summer. The 34-year-old's decision to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season is likely to result in the departure of French forward Anthony Martial during the January transfer window.

Anthony Martial is currently behind the likes of Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the pecking order at Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports, Martial is desperate to leave the Red Devils after growing frustrated with the lack of playing time he has received this season.

Martial has made just seven Premier League appearances for the club during the 2021-22 campaign and has contributed only one goal. Spanish giants Sevilla are reportedly keen to sign Anthony Martial and offer him the chance to rejuvenate his career.

Julen Lopetigui's side are believed to be interested in signing the 26-year-old on loan for the rest of the season. They are willing to pay half of his £150,000 per week wage, an offer that has been rejected by Manchester United. The Red Devils are rumored to be keen to sell the former AS Monaco star rather than loan him out.

