"He took his game to that next level" – Pundit claims Liverpool should have signed 'unbelievable' player from Premier League rivals this summer

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has stated that Liverpool should have attempted to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-Min in the ongoing transfer window.

Son, 30, has three years left on his current deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He has established himself as one of the most lethal forwards in England over the past two campaigns.

Last season, he won the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Reds star Mohamed Salah for scoring 23 goals in 35 matches.

Liverpool lost Sadio Mane's services this summer after the Senegalese forward sealed a £35 million transfer to Bayern Munich. Although the Reds signed Luis Diaz from Porto in January this year, the Colombian is yet to replicate Mane's output.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Boyd claimed that Son would have been a like-for-like replacement for Mane. He elaborated:

"When you have set the standards so high, then the performances of [Dejan] Kulusevski and [Harry] Kane as well. Son last season was unbelievable. You felt he took his game to that next level."

He continued:

"If I was Liverpool, that would have been the person I would have gone and got, to replace Mane. The same ilk, in terms of work rate, he sets the tempo, he goes after teams and he has that quality as well. It might have been a slow start from him personally, but there is nothing to worry about there."

Son joined Tottenham Hotspur from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million in the summer of 2015. Overall, he has registered 131 goals and 75 assists in 329 appearances across all competitions for Spurs. However, he is yet to score in four Premier League starts this season.

Liverpool have added three new players to their squad this summer. The club have signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay for a combined sum of over £95 million.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Darwin Núñez scored six goals in his debut Champions League campaign 🦅



#UCL Darwin Núñez scored six goals in his debut Champions League campaign 🦅 🇺🇾 Darwin Núñez scored six goals in his debut Champions League campaign 🦅#UCL https://t.co/0mOuVxa3yJ

Liverpool table £20 million bid for Douglas Luiz

According to journalist Matheus Leal, Liverpool have submitted a last-ditch £20 million offer for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Luiz, who is in the final year of his contract at Villa Park, has been a first-team regular for Steven Gerrard's side since arriving in 2019.

He has featured in 115 matches for the Villans, netting six goals and contributing eight assists in the process.

With Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones out with injuries, the Reds have recently floundered in the centre of the park. Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson and James Milner have received flak for their performances this season.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh