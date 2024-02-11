“He took the game by the scruff of the neck" - Andy Robertson praises Liverpool teammate's 'excellent' performance in win over Burnley

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson waxed lyrical about teammate Harvey Elliott after the latter changed the game as a second-half substitute in their 3-1 Premier League win against Burnley at Anfield (February 10).

The Reds returned to winning ways against the Clarets but were forced to work hard to secure all three points. Diogo Jota gave the hosts the lead in the 31st minute but Dara O'Shea's leveled the scores with a 45th minute header.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was subbed off at halftime for Harvey Elliott due to an injury concern. The 20-year-old then gave a stellar performance, setting up both Luis Diaz (52') and Darwin Nunez (79') to help Liverpool get the win.

Robertson spoke to LFC TV and said (via HITC):

“The last couple of weeks I’ve been coming off the bench and it’s not easy, but Harv always seems to make an impact. I thought he was different class in the second half."

He added:

“He took the game by the scruff of the neck, started creating things, started ticking us over. He was excellent the wee man so fair play to him. His attitude’s always spot on, he always gives his all for this team and that’s what we need, it’s a full squad effort."

In addition to his assists, Elliott also created one big chance, had a pass accuracy of 85 percent, and made three recoveries. He has had a good season to date, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Liverpool superstar

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold was withdrawn at half-time during their 3-1 win against Burnley due to injury.

The 25-year-old suffered a torn lateral knee ligament in January, resulting in him missing three games across all competitions. Unfortunately, he picked up a knock on the same knee against the Clarets on his second start since his return.

Klopp said (via Liverpool's official website):

"He felt there [his knee]. He stuck in the grass. We will see, we need further assessment. Same area in the knee. Nothing really bad, but he felt it again and we have to see, we have to assess it."

He added:

"Trent said it's fine, but it's not fine [because] he feels it so we had to be careful and took him off."

Alexander-Arnold has had an excellent season to date, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. The Anfield faithful will be hoping he is fit enough to participate against Brentford on Saturday, February 17.