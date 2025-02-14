“He took me to a World Cup after I was suspended for 6 matches” - Di Maria lifts lid on support from Diego Maradona when everyone insulted him

Angel Di Maria has opened up on the support he got from Diego Maradona at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He said that the Argentine legend was adamant on playing Di Maria despite getting a six-match ban during the qualifiers.

Speaking to Pollo Alvarez, Di Maria said that he was getting insulted by fans in South Africa but the manager asked him to remain calm. He added that Maradona would stop by his room every time to encourage him, saying (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Maradona supported me when no one else did. He took me to a World Cup after I was suspended for six matches following a game against Bolivia. I was sent off, got a six-match ban, and yet he called me up again. When we were at the World Cup and people were insulting me, on the days we had family visits, he would walk by while I was with my family and say, 'Stay calm. The more they insult him, the more he’s going to play.'"

"What can I say about Diego? I can’t say a single bad word about him. He was incredible. I used to room alone, and every night he would stop by, talk to me, tell me stories, and stay for an hour. Those are moments I will never forget. And the day he passed away, it was a huge shock for me, I just couldn’t believe it."

Angel Di Maria started four of five matches at the FIFA World Cup in 2010 under Diego Maradona. He didn't make a goal contribution as Argentina were knocked out in the quater-final by Germany.

Angel Di Maria spoke about Diego Maradona's help ahead of 2010 FIFA World Cup

Angel Di Maria spoke to the media in 2010 and said that he was surprised to get called up for the 2010 World Cup.

He said that the six-match ban for his red card against Bolivia was a turning point in his career, saying (via Sky Sports):

"Diego follows me with confidence, and that has given me motivation throughout my professional career. In the last few months, I have matured as a footballer, and now I play with more sense on the field.

"To be at the 2010 World Cup is a dream fulfilled for me, and now I will accept the orders of Maradona for any work. My challenge is to get in the team and also to help the squad. I hope the players will not arrive at this World Cup fatigued from the season."

Di Maria called time on his international career in 2024 after winning the Copa America for the second time. He also won the FIFA World Cup in 2022 – two years after Diego Maradona's death.

