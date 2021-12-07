“He is in the top 3 in the world” – Real Madrid star heaps praise on Kylian Mbappe, says he would be 'compatible' with Vinicius Jr. 

At a recent press conference, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro heaped praise on Kylian Mbappe. He also stated that Mbappe would be compatible with current Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Rumors of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid next summer have been gaining momentum recently. There are even reports that the Frenchman is set to sign a pre-contract with Los Blancos in January. Amidst these reports, Casemiro was asked about the Frenchman at a press conference. He said:

“Mbappé is not our player but it is clear that he is a great player. He is in the top 3 in the world and is compatible with any player in the world. He and Vinicius are at a high point in their careers and are said to be compatible. All the people who love football admire Mbappé because he is a great player. But he's not our player, we can't talk about him.”

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. are both in top form in their respective leagues at the moment. Mbappe has already scored nine goals, assisting 13 for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions. Meanwhile, Vinicius Jr. has scored 12 goals while creating seven for Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe looks set to join Real Madrid

Before the start of the season, Real Madrid made multiple offers for Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain. Their final offer was reportedly around €200 million but it was rejected by the Parisian club.

Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG runs out this summer. There have been many reports claiming that the Frenchman will sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January and will then join them in the summer.

PSG haven't been in the best of form this season. Though they do currently have a 11-point lead at the top of Ligue 1, the French giants have not been at their best on the field.

Kylian Mbappe also finished in the ninth position in the Ballon d'Or 2021 rankings and was visibly disappointed by the result. Hence, it seems likely that he will leave for Real Madrid in the summer. It is not only the Frenchman's dream club but it will also provide him with a chance to win more trophies.

