“He has to be top” - Joleon Lescott names Arsenal star who could become reason why Arteta fails to win Premier League

Pundit Joleon Lescott has revealed what he believes Arsenal's Premier League title chances this season to hinge on ahead of the resumption of league action. The former defender thinks that the Gunners have to hope new striker Viktor Gyokeres is good enough to win them the title.

Ad

Lescott spoke with Sky Bet, pointing out that he does not consider Gyokeres to be an elite striker that can lead his side to the league title. He admitted, however, that the Gunners stand a good chance of winning the UEFA Champions League due to their squad depth and overall quality.

"I would describe Victor Gyokeres as “okay”. If you’re going to win the league, your striker can’t be okay, he has to be top. I don’t think Mikel Arteta can get Arsenal over the line in the Premier League. But in the Champions League, it’s different. With the way he rotates and because of that big gap [before the knockout stages], no one knows what kind of form or fitness teams will be in. That suits Arsenal better than having to be consistently good every single week to win the league", he said (via Metro.co.uk).

Ad

Trending

Viktor Gyokeres joined Arsenal after two remarkable seasons in Portugal with Sporting Club, in which he scored 68 goals in 66 league games and won two league titles. The Sweden international was the subject of a transfer tussle between Manchester United and the Gunners before eventually signing with Mikel Arteta's side.

Gyokeres has had a mixed start to the season with three goals in ten appearances across all competitions for Arteta's side. The 27-year-old has failed to find the net in eight of his ten appearances since moving to the Emirates Stadium, leading to worries from a number of quarters.

Ad

Arsenal star credits Gyokeres for own improvement

Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera has credited teammate Viktor Gyokeres for the improvement he has shown since arriving at the club. The Spain U-21 international has enjoyed a fine start to life in London, proving himself to be a capable deputy to both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Mosquera told AS about his transfer from Valencia to the Emirates Stadium, explaining that he had no doubts whatsoever about signing for the club. He explained that facing Gyokeres in training sessions helps defenders improve, and credited the Swede for his development at the club.

Ad

“From the first moment Arteta spoke to me, I had no doubts about joining Arsenal. There is an incredible group of players. Plus, there are a lot of Spanish speakers, which has helped me adapt. Gyokeres is a beast, an animal. Training with him helps defenders improve. There were great players at Valencia, but training with such top-level players is a huge leap", he said (via Daily Post).

Gyokeres and Mosquera both signed for the Gunners in the summer from Sporting Club and Valencia, respectively. They have each impressed in bits at the start of their career in London, and will be key players in the Gunners' hunt for silverware.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More