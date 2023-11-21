"He is the top man" – Kevin Campbell insists Arsenal star will soon be dropped in favor of teammate despite playing well

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has asserted that Leandro Trossard will be dropped to accommodate Gabriel Jesus in the starting lineup.

Trossard, who joined Mikel Arteta's side from Brighton & Hove Albion in a potential £27 million deal earlier this January, has been in stellar form of late. He has netted six goals and laid out two assists in 600 minutes of first-team action, spread across 14 appearances this season.

A 30-cap Belgium international, Trossard started Arsenal's last two matches before the ongoing international break. He netted once in a 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over Sevilla and recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Burnley earlier this month.

Speaking on the Highbury Stand, Campbell stated that Trossard will move back to the bench once Jesus recovers from his hamstring problem. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"Jesus comes back in, sorry Trossard. I think Trossard is a top player, but he's not Jesus. Jesus gives us another dimension. I was hoping when Jesus went down that Trossard would have grabbed a few games a bit more, but he shared the load with Eddie [Nketiah] a bit more. Jesus is the top man, he is the top man."

Jesus, 26, has been in and out of action due to a prior knee issue and the ongoing hamstring injury this season. He is reportedly expected to be in a position to make his return in the Gunners' league contest at Brentford on Saturday (November 25), as per The Evening Standard.

So far this campaign, the Brazilian has scored four goals in 11 games.

Fabrizio Romano names Douglas Luiz as a top Arsenal target ahead of winter window

In his column for Caught Offside, acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated that Arsenal have identified Aston Villa talisman Douglas Luiz as their top midfield target. He wrote:

"The dream target for Arsenal in midfield is Douglas Luiz. It's a complicated deal because Aston Villa are having a fantastic season and they don't want to sell an important player in January. It would take very important money to make Villa change their minds."

Luiz, 25, was deemed to be a top target for Arsenal throughout the entirety of past campaign. He was allegedly a subject of three bids last summer, with the Gunners willing to splash around £25 million on him.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with passing and reading, Luiz has been in fine form for Aston Villa this season. He has registered six goals and two assists in 19 matches across competitions so far.