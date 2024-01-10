"He would be a top player at a top team" - Ally McCoist feels Manchester United star is being 'dragged down' by teammates

Football pundit Ally McCoist believes that Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is being let down by his teammates this season.

Fernandes has been a rare positive in a Manchester United team that has struggled for form this season. He has netted six goals and provided five assists in 27 appearances across all competitions, leading his team from the front after replacing Harry Maguire as captain over the summer.

Despite his best efforts, the Red Devils are already out of Europe, having finished last in their UEFA Champions League group. They are also eighth in the Premier League table with 31 points from 20 games, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

McCoist told talkSPORT (via The Boot Room):

“He’s probably been their best player, which you’ve got to take into account given United haven’t been good. I think he would be a top player at a top team."

He added:

“I think he’s being dragged down a little bit, his surroundings and everything that’s going on has maybe brought him down a little bit. I think he would be the last one in the United team I’d point a finger out.”

While Fernandes has been in fine form this season, Manchester United have struggled to find the back of the net regularly, scoring just 22 goals in the league. The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping for Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Rasmus Hojlund to get back into form.

Gary Neville delivers brutal verdict on Manchester United's acquisition of Casemiro

Manchester United icon Gary Neville believes his former side made a massive error in signing Casemiro.

The Real Madrid legend opted to leave the Santiago Bernabeu to join Erik ten Hag and Co. last summer for a reported transfer fee of £70 million. He had an excellent first season, scoring seven goals and registering six assists in 51 appearances across all competitions. He also helped Manchester United win the EFL Cup and qualify for the Champions League.

Casemiro has netted four goals in his 12 appearances this season but has looked lethargic defensively. Moreover, the 31-year-old has struggled to stay fit, missing 16 games in total so far.

Neville gave his verdict on Casemiro's signing, saying (via HITC):

“You say the manager should have the final say and he should sign the players. Are we in agreement should Erik ten Hag should sign the players?

"I am coming at it from an owners perspective. You employ a head of recruitment who you think is the best guy out there at spotting players and talent who will bring value to the club. You have a sporting director who will be thinking the same way. Their loyalty is to the club. But also a loyalty to win games, so we are aligned."

He continued:

“A manager’s job is to purely think about the immediate short-term and getting results for themselves, i.e. Casemiro as an example. Perfect example of a short-term signing that’s going to cost in the long-term.

“That signing should never have gone through a good sporting director, owner or head of recruitment. That should never have gone through that signing, in my opinion. That should be vetoed. Bang! He doesn’t fit the long-term. The wages are crazy and the length of the contract is crazy.”

Casemiro is contracted to Manchester United until June 2026. He is currently earning £300,000 a week.