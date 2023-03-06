"He is a total war machine" - Al-Nassr's goalkeeping coach hails Cristiano Ronaldo's approach and mentality at the Saudi club

Al-Nassr’s goalkeeping coach Guido Nanni has lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for his professionalism and hunger to win, claiming that he has had a positive impact on his teammates.

Over a month after parting ways with Manchester United by mutual consent, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr as a free agent in January. According to sources, the 38-year-old is set to earn a staggering $200 million per year, including endorsements, during his stay in Saudi Arabia. His contract with the Riyadh-based outfit is set to expire in June 2025.

Al-Nassr’s goalkeeping coach Nanni, who has also worked with AS Roma, shed light on Cristiano Ronaldo’s approach and motivation at his new club. Nanni rubbished claims that suggest Al-Nassr is Ronaldo’s cozy retirement plan, stating that the former Real Madrid man is as hungry as ever for success.

Nanni said (via Voce Giallo Rossa):

“Ronaldo is a champion, he doesn't give up an inch in training and in managing his life off the pitch. He is mechanized to win. He's an extra stimulus for his other teammates too. He's a total war machine.”

Nanni also honestly assessed the level of competition in Saudi Arabia, claiming that people were wrong to criticize Ronaldo for joining a Saudi Pro League club.

“The technical rate is much more competitive than what is said. They have played at a high pace and every challenge shouldn't be underestimated. We need to prepare everything tactically in the minute details,” Nanni added.

Ronaldo endured a slow start to life in Saudi Arabia but has since found his footing. The former Juventus forward has scored eight goals and claimed two assists in six matches in the Saudi league, with seven of his goals coming in the last four games.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend Piers Morgan brutally trolls Manchester United after historic defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United were handed their worst defeat of the Premier League era on Sunday evening (March 5), with them succumbing to a 7-0 defeat at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah each scored a brace, while Roberto Firmino added the seventh goal of the evening.

Arsenal fan and Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend Piers Morgan pounced on the opportunity to shred Manchester United to pieces. He trolled the club over Ronaldo’s exit in November, calling Sunday’s defeat karma for treating the Portugal icon poorly.

He first shared a picture of a Sportsmail article where Erik ten Hag claimed that he was not losing any sleep over Ronaldo’s exit.

Morgan added the following caption with the image:

“Good luck with your sleep tonight, genius.”

He then shared Cristiano Ronaldo’s picture with Sir Alex Ferguson, containing one of the footballer's quotes from his infamous interview with Piers Morgan.

Morgan saved the best for the last, sharing an image of himself with the Portuguese with the following caption:

“Funny thing, karma.”

Cristiano Ronaldo did not pull any punches in his interview with Morgan, which was released in November. He criticized Erik ten Hag for being disrespectful, the club’s infrastructure, and the owners, the Glazers, for not caring enough. The interview was the final nail in the coffin for Ronaldo’s Manchester United career.

