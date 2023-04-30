"He was totally in control" - Erik ten Hag praises Manchester United star for 'brilliant' performance in 1-0 win over Aston Villa

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Victor Lindelof as the Swede kept Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins at bay during a 1-0 win on Sunday (April 30).

Lindelof has been in inspired form as of late as he fills in for the injured Raphael Varane. He has started the Red Devils' past four games across competitions and his side are unbeaten.

The Swedish defender was excellent against Villa, making four clearances and one interception. He made a superb clearance off the line to deny Douglas Luiz late on. Ten Hag took the time to highlight Lindelof's impressive performance. The Manchester United boss told BBC Sport after the victory:

"[Lindelof] played brilliant. He was totally in control in the area around Watkins."

Watkins was in fine form heading into Villa's encounter with the Red Devils. The English striker has scored 14 goals in 32 league games, including five in his past seven outings. However, he didn't get a sniff against Manchester United, not registering a single shot as Lindelof and his fellow defenders stood firm.

The win takes Ten Hag's side to 63 points in fourth spot in the league. They hold a comfortable seven-point lead over fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Lindelof will likely continue to start for United for the remainder of the league season. Varane has been ruled out until the FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 2. He may even play his way into Ten Hag's starting lineup for that game if he keeps up his impressive performances.

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek gives positive update on his recovery from injury

Van de Beek has been sidelined since January.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been nursing a long-term knee injury that required surgery. The Dutchman hasn't played for the Red Devils since January and won't do for the rest of the season.

However, Van de Beek had good news regarding his recovery but couldn't give a time frame for his return date. He told MUTV:

"I am busy recovering from my injury and everything is going well. It is hard to give you a time [on a return date], we just need to see how everything goes."

Van de Beek has endured a difficult spell at Manchester United since joining the club from Ajax in 2020. The Dutch midfielder has failed to replicate the form he achieved under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena. He has made 60 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

