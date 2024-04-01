"He trained already with us on Saturday" – Jurgen Klopp confirms injured Liverpool star is back in training

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that midfielder Curtis Jones is back in first-team training and could return to action soon.

Jones, 23, has been sidelined with an ankle problem since sustaining the injury in a 4-1 Premier League victory at Brentford on February 17. He picked up the injury in the 34th minute of the contest and was replaced by £34 million summer signing Ryan Gravenberch.

After the Reds' 2-1 league win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (March 31), Klopp was queried to shed light on Jones' potential return date from his injury. The German replied (h/t The Standard):

"Curtis is [in] full training. He trained already with us on Saturday, but had then extra, because the [matchday] minus one [session] does not have the intensity Curtis needed. He was with us, then he had an extra shift."

Suggesting Jones could be back for Liverpool's next league clash against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday (April 4), Klopp added:

"He will be in full training. What does that mean exactly for the game? Let me have a look at that. Nobody else [will be in full training this week]... the others, slowly but surely, but not yet."

So far this season, Jones has impressed with his stellar outings and has cemented himself as a first-team regular for Liverpool. He has registered five goals and three assists in 28 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Reds will be without Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Andrew Robertson for their next contest. Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip are out for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Conor Bradley lavishes praise on Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister after recent triumph

After Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League home victory against Brighton & Hove Albion, Conor Bradley hailed Alexis Mac Allister for his brilliant display. He told club media:

"He's just an unbelievable footballer. I've never seen someone retain the ball so well. He's so calm on the ball and he's so composed. He's just a wonderful footballer and he's a joy to play with. I can't praise him enough, to be honest."

Mac Allister, who joined the Reds for £35 million from Brighton past July, produced a sensational outing on Sunday. Apart from assisting Mohamed Salah's winner, he completed 59 of 64 passes, created five chances, and won five of 13 ground duels in front of his fans.

A FIFA World Cup winner, Mac Allister has contributed five goals and seven assists in 35 matches across competitions for Liverpool so far.

