"He was not in training yesterday" - Arne Slot confirms Liverpool injury blow ahead of Brentford clash

By Mohul Bhowmick
Modified Jan 17, 2025 12:00 GMT
Nottingham Forest FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Arne Slot manager / head coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Liverpool FC at City Ground on January 14, 2025 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed that Diogo Jota may not be available for their upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday, January 18. The Portugal international came off the bench against Nottingham Forest and scored to help them pick up a point in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday, January 14.

However, Jota reported some discomfort after the game and even trained separately from the rest of the squad on Thursday. This could be bad news for Liverpool fans as the former Wolverhampton star has been vital in the attacking third, creating chances and also finishing them.

"There’s no doubt about the fact that Jota is an important player for us. He was not in training yesterday so we have to see today where he is. It’s not sure that he will be available for tomorrow. We have to wait and see, He felt a little niggle during the half-hour he was in, he could finish the game but he afterwards he complained a bit about it," Slot said in his pre-match press conference (via Metro).
also-read-trending Trending

"There is a special programme for Diogo Jota as there is for every single player" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Jota has had an unenviable record of missing 66 games for Liverpool over the last two and a half seasons. However, Slot said that the forward was not getting any special treatment because of it.

"Every single player has an individual programme. I’ve said before that 80 to 90 per cent of the things are the same for players. But every individual has things he wants to improve or to prevent him from maybe getting a certain injury he may have had in the past," said Slot.
"Of course, there is an eye on him (Jota) doing some individual work to prevent him from getting injured, but that’s not only with him. With all the others it’s the same. There is a special programme for him as there is for every single player," he added.

The centre-forward has played 19 matches across all competitions for Liverpool this season, of which 13 have come in the Premier League. Jota has scored eight goals and bagged two assists in those games.

Liverpool, who are still top of the league table with 47 points, will be boosted by the return of Luis Diaz, who missed Thursday's session due to sickness. Taking on Thomas Frank's Brentford will not be an easy task for the Reds, and they will be keen on putting up a good performance on Saturday.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी