“He has tremendous potential” - Arsenal star Mikel Merino names Real Madrid star he would want as teammate

Arsenal star Mikel Merino has claimed that he would love to have Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as his teammate. The Spaniard highlighted the Brazilian forward's technical ability, pace, and all-round attacking prowess as his best attributes.
Merino spent six seasons in LaLiga (2018-2024) with Real Sociedad before his €32 million move to the Emirates last summer. During that time, he came up against Rodrygo on six occasions, and the 24-year-old seems to have left him impressed Merino his displays.
Ahead of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid (Tuesday, April 8), Merino spoke highly of Rodrygo. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, the 28-year-old said (via Madrid Universal):
"They (Real players) are all spectacular. Of the times I have played against them, one player I'd like to have in front of me as a teammate would be Rodrygo. I think he is a player who, I'm not going to say underrated because everyone knows the great level he has. He has tremendous potential, he is very good technically, he is very fast and very complete as an attacker, and he is a player I really like."
Merino's words could also be a message to the Arsenal board, who are known to be long-term suitors for Rodrygo's signature. A dearth of attacking talent and a severe injury crisis have left Gunners manager Mikel Arteta high and dry this season, forcing him to experiment with Merino in the front three.
Given the circumstances, a move for Rodrygo in the summer would be ideal for the North London side. However, the Brazilian will not be cheap, as Real Madrid have slapped a whopping £83 million price tag on their prized asset.
"Respectful, fearless and eager" - Mikel Merino sends message to Arsenal teammates ahead of Real Madrid clash
Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino has urged his teammates to be 'respectful, fearless, and eager' when they take on Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.
The Gunners had mauled Dutch side PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate in the Round of 16. On the other hand, Los Blancos had to rely on penalties to overcome city rivals Atletico Madrid (2-2, 4-2 on penalties) and set up a last-eight clash with Mikel Arteta's side.
In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Merino motivated his teammates to take the fight to the 15-time UCL winners while maintaining their poise. He said (via Madrid Universal):
"It's going to be a very tough game, very difficult because if you switch off mentally a little, they're capable of finding those advantages. So far, we have played against very high-level opponents, so we have to be respectful, fearless, and eager."
Arsenal will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the two sides' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday (April 8). The reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu will be played on April 16.