"He tries to speak with you always, not always good words!" - Diogo Jota opens up on how Liverpool star influences his game

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has opened up on how influential Jordan Henderson has been in his career. Nike Football recently produced a documentary titled Jordan Henderson is Never Done which focuses on the Reds skipper's career trajectory.

The documentary contained clips of his teammates and coaching crew offering insight on how important Henderson is to Liverpool.

Jota expressed his thoughts and revealed that the England international constantly tries to uplift his teammates and keep them on their toes throughout the game.

"To be honest, it is the first time I had a player like Jordan on the pitch – he tries to speak with you always, not always good words! He keeps you pushing forward, the role of being a manager inside the field. I know that I cannot rest for a second because he will be right up against me."

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and initially struggled to fit in at Anfield. Many opined that he did not have the requisite quality for an elite club and the 32-year-old was close to departing the club in 2012.

However, Henderson overcame his initial difficulties to become a key player at Liverpool and inherited the captain's armband upon Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015.

Since then, he has grown in stature and is now one of the most respected players in the Premier League.

He became the first player in history to be named England Player of the Year at Under-21 and at senior level. Henderson has also captained the Reds through the most successful era in their recent history.

Jordan Henderson's leadership over the last seven years has granted him legendary status at Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has been an inspirational leader

Jordan Henderson had big shoes to fill when he inherited the captain's armband from Steven Gerrard, but he has effectively discharged his leadership duties.

The former Sunderland man has overseen a highly successful period in Liverpool's history, captaining the club to six major trophies in the last four years.

He is closing in on 500 appearances for the Reds and has earned the respect of his teammates, opponents and fans of the club.

Liverpool have a plethora of iconic names who have been granted immortal status at Anfield. Jordan Henderson's inspirational leadership on and off the field will see him rank among the all-time Kop greats.

