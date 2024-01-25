"He tries to do stuff and overcomplicates things" - Dimitar Berbatov claims he gets 'angry' when watching Manchester United star play

Dimitar Berbatov discussed Manchester United winger Antony's tough form at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian winger signed for United from Ajax for a reported fee of €100 million. He has made 66 appearances for United, scoring eight goals and registering three assists. Antony has played 22 games this season but is yet to register a goal involvement.

The former Red Devil striker wrote in his exclusive column for Betting Betfair:

"In a way, I sympathise with Antony because he obviously has talent, and I can see he does try sometimes. He looks angry and frustrated when he plays and because of this, he tries to do stuff and overcomplicates things, loses the ball and then becomes even angrier."

He continued:

"Antony needs someone on the pitch to show him where to run, how to run and when to release the ball. If he can't find the answers on his own, he needs a coach, a friend, an agent, his dad, to give him advice.

"He should even start to watch videos on clips of some right wingers who have been there and done it. After that, if he can't perform then it's clearly not going to work out."

Berbatov further noted:

"For me, watching as a fan, I get angry when I watch him because it's frustrating. I don't want to compare him to anyone because every player has difficult spells. If Antony can't get out of his, then he needs to go.

"If a season is too short to judge someone then Antony deserves a little more time because it's not fair. If he corrects his errors, then he will be good for the team."

He concluded:

"He needs to be mentally clever first and foremost and you need to know how to take criticism. If Antony's performances aren't up to the standards by the end of the season, I imagine he will look for somewhere else to go. The coaches at Man United need to give Antony advice. Then it will be up to him to understand it. That's it."

The FA Cup could be Manchester United's last chance to win a trophy this season

Manchester United crashed out of Europe after finishing fourth in their UEFA Champions League group. They also lost to Newcastle United to bow out of the EFL Cup.

United are currently eighth in the Premier League table and unlikely to win the title this season. They are currently 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have 48 points after 21 games.

United will face Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 27. It will possibly be their last chance to win a trophy this season.