"He was trolling today", "Needs to never start for this club again" - Fans unhappy with Arsenal star despite 2-0 win over Olympiakos

Fans online were unimpressed with Leandro Trossard's performance during the Champions League match between Arsenal and Olympiakos on Wednesday night. The Belgian had a quiet outing despite the Gunners securing a 2-0 victory against the Greek side.

Manager Mikel Arteta named Trossard in the starting XI that faced Olympiakos after he made an impact from the bench in their first UCL match of the campaign against Athletic Club.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal (15'), tapping home from virtually on the goal line after Viktor Gyokeres' effort came back off the post. The Gunners, however, squandered several chances, some of which fell to Trossard. As such, they had to endure some nervy moments late on before Bukayo Saka came off the bench to seal the win in added time.

While Arsenal fans will be glad for the three points, some of them were unhappy with Trossard's performance. In the 73 minutes he spent on the pitch, the 30-year-old lost possession 14 times and received a match rating of 6.5, as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure, with one writing:

"Trossard was trolling today. Gyokeres and Martinelli I prefer not to speak."

Another tweeted:

"Trossard needs to never start for this club again. Wasting the youth talent playing this old man."

"Trossard, we will forget that whatever tonight never happened," another added.

Another suggested the Belgian only plays well as a substitute.

"Trossard you look good on the bench mate... Next time start from there," they claimed.

"Trossard especially. He's so washed. Should be playing only carabao cup," another wrote.

Arsenal's win against Olympiakos saw them win six consecutive group stage/league phase games in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

"I think we started the game really well"—Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's 2-0 win against Olympiakos

Mikel Arteta was delighted with his team's performance after they made it two wins from two to start their Champions League campaign.

He told reporters after the match:

"Well, very happy, obviously winning the Champions League is always very complicated, keeping another clean sheet, we make something like 11 in 14 games, which is remarkable from the boys. I think we started the game really well, I think we looked a real threat, really dynamic, really playing forwards around a lot of threats."

Arsenal are currently sitting in fifth position in the league phase of the competition. They will next be in action against West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, October 4.

