"He is truly back", "Genuinely special" - Fans praise Liverpool star for his performance in 2-1 win over Lille in UCL clash

Fans have taken to social media to praise Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot for his impressive performance in the Reds' 2-1 win over Lille. The two sides faced off in a Champions League clash at Anfield on Tuesday night (January 21), with Elliot showcasing his brilliance in style.

The 21-year-old has struggled with injury problems this season, notably dealing with a broken foot for about three months. While he returned from injury in November last year, he has found it difficult getting minutes in the team.

This season, Elliot has played 12 games across competitions, but most of his appearances have been cameos from the bench. He has played just 292 minutes of football for Liverpool in the current campaign. However, despite coming off the bench against Lille, he quickly cemented himself as a clutch player to hand the Reds all three points.

He scored the winning goal for Liverpool, delighting the fans. They took to X to share their delight and praise for the midfielder with comments like:

"Harvey elliot is truly back💎" a fan was pleased.

"Harvey Elliot is genuinely special" a fan was delighted.

"Harvey Elliott once again changing a game of football for Liverpool" another fan noted.

"Harvey Elliot big impact again 💎🔴 #LFC" a fan hailed the 21-year-old.

"Harvey Elliott was brilliant when he came on. Should be pushing ahead now of Szoboszlai and Jones to start. Chiesa has to get more mins than Darwin, who was back to pure shi** again." another fan analyzed.

Arne Slot reacts as 32-year-old becomes first Liverpool player to score 50 goals in Europe

Arne Slot has reacted to Mohamed Salah becoming the first Liverpool player to reach the 50-goal mark in Europe. The legendary 32-year-old winger was instrumental in the Reds' win over Lille, scoring the first goal in the 34th minute.

Jonathan David equalized for the French side just after the hour (62'), Harvey Elliot won it for the Reds five minutes later. Speaking in his press conference afterwards, Arne Slot was asked about Salah, to which he responded (via club website):

"Special is I think the word that describes most Mo's performance at this club the best. Maybe there are even better words to use, but he's been outstanding for this club for so many years and still he does [it]. Today [it was] a great goal..."

Mohamed Salah has now scored an impressive 22 goals and provided 17 assists in 31 appearances across competitions for the Reds this season.

