"He is trying too hard to do the same thing" - Ex-PL star explains why Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has struggled this season

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise believes Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is struggling because he is trying too hard. The Norwegian midfielder has endured a prolonged blip in form this season and it has coincided with the Gunners' struggles.

Odegaard has registered just three goals and six assists from 28 games across competitions this season, compared to 11 goals and 11 assists from 48 games last campaign. The north London side have now slipped 13 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Speaking to BetMGM as cited by GOAL, Riise suggested that injuries may have also hurt his countryman's form.

"It’s difficult for a player like Odegaard to have a great season and then repeat that, being in his position. I expected a little bit more from Martin Odegaard. The injuries might have given him more pain than he realises," said Riise.

He continued:

"What happened last season, he looked so free. His body language and everything was nice. Now, he is trying too hard to do the same thing, it’s not fluent. He’s over-thinking it sometimes. He’s trying too hard because he knows people are questioning his performances this year compared to last year and that makes any player try harder, but that can go in the opposite direction."

Riise advised Odegaard to be calm and acknowledged that Arsenal need him if they are to win the league.

"He just needs to find calmness. He knows how brilliant he is so just get back that feeling from one goal, one assist. Arsenal depend on him. If Arsenal are going to win the league, they need Martin Odegaard at 100 per cent," said Riise.

Martin Odegaard has missed 13 games due to injuries this season and his contract runs until 2028.

Arsenal eyeing a Bayern Munich midfielder: Reports

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have set their sights on Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, according to Sky Sports Germany. The German midfielder's contract at the Allianz Arena expires this summer and he has yet to sign a new deal.

The Gunners are looking to shore up the middle of the park this year and are already working to bring Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi to the Emirates. However, Mikel Arteta could be tempted to sign two midfielders amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

Both players are out of contract this summer and could be on their way. Kimmich could be an option to address the position for free.

