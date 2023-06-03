"He was trying to make her jealous" - Roy Keane jokes that Gary Neville kissed Paul Scholes because of tough times with his girlfriend

Manchester United legend Roy Keane made a hilarious joke about Gary Neville's popular kissing moment with Paul Scholes. Neville kissed Scholes in a Manchester derby at the Etihad during the 2010-11 season.

In a recent episode of The Overlap Show, Micah Richards asked Neville about the moment. As Neville was going to share his take, Keane intervened, claiming that the former full-back was trying to make his girlfriend jealous, who was present in the stands. Keane said (via Daily Star):

"His girlfriend was watching in the stands. He was trying to make her jealous. They were going through a difficult spell in their relationship and he thought, 'There, I'll show you.'"

Roy Keane, despite being a hard man during his football career, has a wicked sense of humor. It was on the display yet again when the legendary midfielder spoke about his former teammates.

Roy Keane's former team Manchester United play Manchester City in the FA Cup final

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final

The Manchester derby is set for the FA Cup final. Manchester United and Manchester City are locking horns at the Etihad in the final. City can take one step closer to winning the treble by winning this derby.

Roy Keane's former side United, on the other hand, have the chance to spoil City's plans. The Red Devils can also lift their second trophy of the season. Erik ten Hag has already guided the team to the Carabao Cup triumph in his first season in charge of the club.

Manchester United can also create a unique piece of history by winning the domestic cup double for the first time in their history. Midfielder Scott McTominay is keen to achieve that feat as he said ahead of the Wembley showdown (via United's official website):

“It’s a great honour and responsibility to be a part of history at this football club and that’s what we all want as players. We want to be involved in that and I feel like that’s the best way to push forwards: to have little targets that you want to set and achieve.”

Stakes couldn't have been higher at the Wembley Stadium. Football fans across the globe will keenly watch how the historic fixture unfolds at Wembley Stadium.

