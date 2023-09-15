"He didn't turn that down no way" - Premier League forward thinks Liverpool's Mo Salah would have been 'ready to go' to Al-Ittihad after mega offer

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio believes Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was ready to leave Anfield to move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad this summer.

The Egyptian forward was heavily linked with an exit this window after attracting interest from the Middle East. Al-Ittihad reportedly offered an astonishing world-record fee worth £215 million for the right-winger, surpassing Neymar Jr.'s £190 million move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona.

Certain reports suggested that Salah wanted to join the Saudi Pro League side, given the exorbitant amount of money they offered, a notion Antonio agrees with. The West Ham striker told BBC:

"He didn't turn that down no way. The Reds had put that red arrow across, no-go sign. He did not stop that at all. To be fair to him he didn't kick up a fuss. He was letting them do what they were doing but I know for a fact - it's not a fact but I'm saying for a fact - in my head he was ready to go. What else can he do at Liverpool? He's done it, he's done everything he needs to possibly do."

He added:

"It's a great opportunity for him. He's a Muslim man (who could) live in a Muslim country. He had everything screaming out for him, there was no actual negative for the man to not go. I understand he's got a contract so he fulfilled his contract and he stayed."

Al-Ittihad were unable to secure the Egyptian forward's services as the Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp were adamant that Salah was not for sale this summer.

"They invariably get them" - Peter Crouch suggests Liverpool star could leave next summer

Former Liverpool forward Peter Crouch claims that Salah could leave Anfield next summer to move to the Saudi Pro League. The Englishman believes that the Reds' supporters would not be surprised to see the Egyptian winger leave after the 2023-24 campaign.

Salah's contract at the club is set to expire in 2025 and the Merseyside outfit could be looking to cash in on the forward next summer if they fail to agree on a contract extension.

Addressing the former Chelsea star's future at Anfield, Crouch said (via the Liverpool Echo):

“I think even the most staunch Liverpool and Salah supporter will understand if he does another year (then leaves). This is something that’s going to rumble on. I don’t think it’s something that’s just going to go away. They’ve proven, the teams in the Saudi League, that if they want someone, they invariably get them."

He added:

“I think with Salah, it’s something that will rumble on this season. I think he will be totally dedicated to Liverpool’s cause, but I think it might work for both parties really if they get a big fee for him (next year). And for Salah, obviously it’s the financial gain of playing in Saudi Arabia.”

Salah has been a crucial aspect of Jurgen Klopp's side and their success in recent years. The Egypt international has helped the club win the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup, amongst other trophies.

It remains to be seen whether he will remain at the Merseyside outfit next summer.